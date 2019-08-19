Virginia Tech is a finalist for small forwards Keon Ambrose and Isaiah Adams.
Ambrose is rated the No. 66 player in the class of 2020 by ESPN, as well as the No. 16 small forward in the class. He is also rated the No. 2 Canadian in the class.
Ambrose announced on Twitter on Monday night that his final 10 schools are Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Arizona State, California, Clemson, Florida, Dayton, Illinois, St. Louis and VCU.
The 6-foot-7, 195-pound Ambrose is a Toronto native who attends Andrews Osborne Academy in Ohio. He was named this year to Canada's under-19 national team.
Adams is rated the No. 42 small forward in the class of 2020 by ESPN. The 6-6 Adams plays for the Paxon School for Advanced Studies in Florida.
Adams announced last week on Twitter that his final five schools are Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Central Florida, Arkansas and Murray State.
Virginia Tech already has two verbal commitments from players in ESPN's top 100 in the nation for the class of 2020 -- Joe Bamisile and Darius Maddox.
Tech is also a finalist for four other members of the ESPN Top 100 -- Henry Coleman, P.J. Hall, Xavier Foster and Mark Williams.
Tech is also a finalist for two other players outside the top 100 -- Myles Stute, the No. 26 power forward in the nation per ESPN, and Jamir Watkins.