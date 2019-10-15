VT logo (copy)

The Virginia Tech men's basketball program is a finalist for Josh Ogundele, who is rated the No. 47 high school senior in the class of 2020 by ESPN.

Ogundele tweeted Tuesday that his finalists are Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Rhode Island, Iowa and Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-9 Ogundele is from England but plays for Worcester Academy in Massachusetts.



Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

