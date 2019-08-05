Highly touted basketball recruits Henry Coleman and Mark Williams announced their finalists over the weekend, and Virginia Tech made the cut in both cases.
Coleman, who stars at Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond, is rated by ESPN as the No. 42 player in the nation in the class of 2020 and the No. 7 power forward. The 6-foot-7, 238-pound Coleman tweeted Sunday night that his final five are Virginia Tech, Duke, Michigan, North Carolina State and Ohio State.
Williams, who is transferring from Norfolk Academy to IMG Academy in Florida, is rated by ESPN as the No. 32 player in the nation in the class of 2020 and the No. 5 center. The 7-foot, 230-pound Williams tweeted Saturday that his final seven are Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Ohio State, Stanford, Duke, UCLA and N.C. State.
Virginia Tech already has one verbal commitment from a rising high school senior -- Joe Bamisile, who is rated by ESPN as the No. 63 player in the nation in the class of 2020 and the No. 14 off-guard. He flipped from Northwestern to Mike Young's Hokies.
Last month, Virginia Tech made the cut as a finalist for two others in the class of 2020.
P.J. Hall from Dorman High School in South Carolina tweeted last month that his final five are Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Tennessee and Florida. The 6-9, 220-pound Hall is rated by ESPN as the No. 72 player in the nation in the class of 2020 and the No. 11 center.
Myles Stute of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., tweeted last month that his final seven are Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Marquette, Pitt, Clemson, Texas A&M and Florida. The 6-6 Stute is rated the No. 26 power forward in the nation in the class of 220 by ESPN.