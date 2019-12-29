CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner shouldn’t have any issues being on time for team activities leading up to the Belk Bowl thanks to his brand new Guess watch.
Turner added the accessory to his wardrobe as part of a shopping spree at the Belk department store on Saturday night at SouthPark Mall.
The NCAA allows bowl game committees to offer players a package of gifts worth up to $550 Instead of coming up with a set list of gifts, the Belk Bowl gives players gift cards that account for most of the allotted amount.
Virginia Tech and Kentucky players received gifts cards for $440 dollars this year — they will also get a Wenger watch valued at $110 — to shop for whatever they want.
Tech gathered at the Belk store about a 15 minute drive from downtown for the 90-minute shopping experience.
The small army of busses interrupted what was a quiet night at the store. Shoppers didn’t quite know what to make of all the football players scattering across the store’s four floors looking for deals.
The Roanoke Times followed around Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner as he “balled out” at Belk, take a look..
