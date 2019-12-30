CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech running back Deshawn McClease isn’t sure about coming back for a sixth season.
McClease, who is one of two players still on the roster from the team’s 2015 signing class, gained a sixth year of eligibility after the NCAA approved a medical redshirt for the 2016 season he missed with a shoulder injury. He burned his initial redshirt as a true freshman in 2015.
The NCAA granted the extra year of eligibility before last season.
“I’ve given thought to it,” McClease said. “I’ll discuss it with Coach Fuente after this season, but right now, we still have one more game left, and that’s my main focus right now.”
Tech coach Justin Fuente had similar conversations in recent years with offensive linemen Braxton Pfaff and Kyle Chung. The former Tech linemen were granted medical hardship waivers during their lengthy collegiate careers and both decided to come back for an extra year.
“They are all individualized,” Fuente said at the Belk Bowl media day on Monday. “Deshawn is going to earn his second degree. When those guys get there, they are grown up. Deshawn, what do you want to do? What do you want to do with your life? What are your goals? What can we do to help you? What do you want? Those are not the 18-year old that doesn’t know any better that’s trying to find his way through going to school and football.”
Whether McClease wants to pursue a career in the NFL or one outside football, Fuente hopes he can offer helpful guidance when the two sit down in January. Fuente didn’t offer any hints about which way McClease is leaning.
“This is an adult,” Fuente said. “You just sit down and have a conservation, support them in any way they want to go. To me it’s about providing information to these adults as they try to figure out what they want.”
McClease had the most successful year of his career in 2019 with 166 carries for 717 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and six touchdowns going into the Belk Bowl. He had 100-yard games against Duke and Rhode Island and had double-digit carries in all 12 regular season games.
The Chesapeake native spoke like a player that hadn’t yet decided about his future when he talked about the importance of getting a win in the Belk Bowl this week.
“Just momentum going into next year,” McClease said. “We don’t take any game for granted. This is another game. We’re not just looking at it like, yeah, we’re here to have fun. We’re here to have fun, but also here to handle business.”
That approach has paid off for McClease in recent years with two of the running backs best performances coming in bowl games. He ran for 102 yards in last year’s Military Bowl against Cincinnati and in the 2017 Camping World Bowl put up 124 yards against Oklahoma State (that’s still tied for his career high).
“It’s just more free,” McClease said of bowl games. “ You’re not playing the same team in your conference every week or every year. You get to play a different team, a different defense, so you perk up a lot more. Guys get more rest. We get a break, a little break. I think it’s just exciting. The bowl experience, the bowl atmosphere and just bonding more with your teammates and stuff, it just all comes together in bowl week.”
Tech is expecting at least some attrition at running back for 2020. The team signed four running backs on early signing day — Marco Lee, Khalil Herbert, Jordan Brunson and Jalen Hampton — and have seven scholarship running backs on the roster going into the bowl game.
