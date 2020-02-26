Men’s basketball
Wednesday
Virginia at Virginia Tech
7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
TV: ESPN2
Records: UVa 19-7, 11-5 ACC; Virginia Tech 15-12, 6-10.
Last meeting: UVa won 65-39 at home on Jan. 4.
UVa probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.4 ppg), F Jay Huff (8.1 ppg), G Kihei Clark (10.8 ppg), G Braxton Key (10.0 ppg), G Tomas Woldetensae (7.3 ppg).
Virginia Tech probable starters: F Landers Nolley II (16.7 ppg), C P.J. Horne (7.1 ppg), G Nahiem Alleyne (9.4 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (5.4 ppg), G Tyrece Radford (10.4 ppg).
Notes: UVa has won four straight games. … UVa leads the nation in scoring defense (52.7 ppg), ranks second in field-goal percentage defense (37.2%) and ranks 17th in 3-point field-goal percentage defense (29.2%). … Woldetensae and Huff did not start in the last meeting. Woldetensae had just three points in 11 minutes in that game. But he has scored in double figures in four of the past five games. …Horne was just 2 of 12 from the field in the first meeting, including 0 of 9 from 3-point range. Alleyne was 1 of 9 from the field in that game. … Key and Clark each had 18 points in last month's meeting. … UVa outrebounded Tech 38-25 in that game. … Tech has lost seven of the past eight games. Not so coincidentally, Tech has reached double digits in 3-pointers in only game in that span — the game the team won (against Pitt). … UVa is looking to sweep the regular-season series for the second straight year.
