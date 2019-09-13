BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is the first to admit his team hasn’t looked very sharp the first two weeks of the season.
Fuente would like for that to change on Saturday when Tech (1-1, 0-1 ACC) hosts Furman at Lane Stadium. The FCS foe has plenty of talent, but the Hokies come into the matchup as heavy favorites.
“I think it’s obvious we’re not a finished product,” Fuente said. “That’s the things we talked about yesterday. We’ve got to continue to embrace the challenge of trying to improve as coaches and as players, to continue to try to get better in all three phases of the game.”
The most notable disappointment for the coaching staff is the team’s turnover margin (minus-6) — a mark tied for worst in the country — but Tech’s lackluster running game isn’t far behind. The Hokies are averaging 2.83 yards per carry with only four runs of 10-yards or more. Those numbers ranked 115th (out of 130 teams) and tied for 117th in the country.
When Fuente was asked this week about improvements the offense needs to make to run the ball more effectively, he made it clear that no one is free from blame.
“Everywhere,” Fuente said. “We got to do a better job of coaching, better job blocking, better job running. Everywhere.”
But Fuente stressed he wants to see improvements across the board this weekend.
“We just have to find a level of consistency in all areas that will enable us to be better and more efficient,” Fuente said. “I feel the same way about the whole team.”
Fans expecting Tech to easily push around Furman might be disappointed though. Furman comes into the game ranked No. 13 in the FCS Coaches poll having won seven of their last nine games going back to last season. Last week, the Paladins came close to upsetting a Georgia State team that beat Tennessee the previous week.
Furman’s last win over an FBS team came in 2015 against UCF, but the team has a long history of success against the ACC with wins over North Carolina (1999), NC State (1984-85) and Georgia Tech (1983).
Two FCS teams have already scored upsets over FBS opponents this season (Southern Illinois beat UMass and Central Arkansas beat Western Kentucky).
Furman presents the added challenge of running the triple option at times. Th scheme has given Virginia Tech trouble in recent years with three straight losses to Georgia Tech, which ran the triple option until Paul Johnson stepped down at the end of last season.
“I remember, coach [Clay] Hendrix spent some time at Air Force,” Fuente said. “When I was at TCU, we used to play Air Force. It was the option and everything else. That’s a totally new animal that you have to be prepared for. They must do a great job teaching in their kids to get them going because they seem to have a lot of stuff going on.”
The Paladins aren’t afraid to throw the ball around either with talented quarterback Darren Grainger putting up big numbers through the first two weeks of the season.
“The quarterback is a redshirt freshman, but he’s extremely talented,” Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said of Grainger. “He has the speed of the guy last week at quarterback, but he’s a much better quarterback as far as throwing the football.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.