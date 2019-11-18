Women’s Basketball
Tuesday
Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech
6:30 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
TV: ACC Network
Records: UMES 1-3; Virginia Tech 3-0
Notes: The Hawks have yet to beat a Division I foe this season. They lost road games to William and Mary (78-50), Syracuse (65-50) and UNC Greensboro (86-48). … Tech squashed the Hawks 90-52 two years ago. … Amanda Carney averages 9.8 points for the Hawks, while Bairesha Gill-Miles averages 9.5 points. … Aisha Sheppard averages 19.3 points for Tech, while Dara Mabrey and Elizabeth Kitley are each averaging 15.0 points. Lydia Rivers is averaging 9.3 points and 10.3 rebounds. Taja Cole averages 9.0 points and 7.3 assists.
