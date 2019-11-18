VT logo

Women’s Basketball

Tuesday

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech

6:30 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: ACC Network

Records: UMES 1-3; Virginia Tech 3-0

Notes: The Hawks have yet to beat a Division I foe this season. They lost road games to William and Mary (78-50), Syracuse (65-50) and UNC Greensboro (86-48). … Tech squashed the Hawks 90-52 two years ago. … Amanda Carney averages 9.8 points for the Hawks, while Bairesha Gill-Miles averages 9.5 points. … Aisha Sheppard averages 19.3 points for Tech, while Dara Mabrey and Elizabeth Kitley are each averaging 15.0 points. Lydia Rivers is averaging 9.3 points and 10.3 rebounds. Taja Cole averages 9.0 points and 7.3 assists.

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Stay updated on the latest in Hokies sports with our email newsletter.

Load comments