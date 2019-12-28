VT logo

Men’s basketball

Sunday

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech

6 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119)

Records: UMES 1-13; Virginia Tech 9-3

Last meeting: Virginia Tech won 85-40 at home on Dec. 28, 2018

Notes: This is the final game of Virginia Tech's weak home nonleague schedule. UMES is the third Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference team to visit the Hokies this season. … The Hawks have yet to beat a Division I team this season. They have played just two home games. … The Hawks have lost to Penn State (84-46), Stanford (76-55), Oklahoma (91-64) and Baylor (78-46), among others. … Jason Crafton is in his first season as the Hawks' coach. … Tech basketball relations coordinator Ace Custis was on the UMES staff the past five seasons. … Tech has been idle since beating VMI last weekend. … Tech is 9-0 in this series. … Landers Nolley II averages 17.3 points for Tech, while Ty Gibson averages 8.2 points for UMES.

