Virginia Tech’s recruiting pipeline into Texas continues to gain momentum.
The Hokies landed a verbal commitment from four-star 2021 receiver Latrell Neville on Sunday night, a 6-foot-3, 195-pounder from Hightower High School (Missouri City, Texas). According to 247 Sports composite rankings, he’s a four-star prospect ranked No. 53 in the country at his position.
He’s Tech’s second four-star recruit in the class.
"It's truly been a blessing and an amazing experience but at this time I would like to announce that my recruitment is closed & I will be committing to...THE Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University," Neville tweeted.
The receiver had more than 40 scholarship offers that featured most of the SEC and Big 12 including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas.
The #TX2VT movement started when the Hokies landed a verbal commit from four-star 2021 quarterback Dematrius Davis in Nov. 2019. Davis is the No. 6 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class out of North Shore High School.
It continued on early signing day in December with Tech landing a pair of defensive standouts from the state. The Hokies added four-star defensive end Alec Bryant, a 6-foot-3, 240-pounder from Shadow Creek High School outside of Houston, and three-star defensive end Robert Wooten, a 6-foot-3, 230-pounder out of Stafford, Texas.
Bryant was the team’s highest-rated signeed in 2020 and No. 13 ranked weak-side defensive end in the country, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. They both had 20-plus scholarship offers with interest from a long list of top power five programs.
They were the first scholarship players from Texas to sign with the Hokies straight out of high school since at least 1987.
Tech coach Justin Fuente didn’t envision investing heavily into Texas when he took over the program in 2016, but his views have evolved on the subject.
“It’s just a different world than it was just five years ago, quite honestly,” Fuente said on early signing day in December 2019.. “It’s just so much easier for people, not just to communicate but for people to look and see and touch and feel programs and colleges without having been there. And I just think we’re beginning to scratch the surface of what we’re able to do.”
Tech landed a verbal commit from three-star linebacker William Johnson out of Maryland earlier in the week. The Hokies now have five verbal commits for its 2021 signing class.
