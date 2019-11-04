ms vtnotredame 110219 p01

Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby (left) and defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt (back) tackle Notre Dame running back Jafar Armstrong on Saturday.

 MICHAEL SHROYER | Special to The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby and safety Divine Deablo were recognized by the ACC this week for their standout efforts in a 21-20 loss to Notre Dame. 

Ashby was named ACC linebacker of the week for the fourth time this season. The linebacker had a team-high 13 tackles (11 solo) with three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. It was the sixth time this season he's lead the Hokies in tackles. 

The linebacker has 85 tackles this season with 13 for a loss, three sacks and two quarterback hurries. 

Deablo, who was named the ACC's defensive back of the week, recovered the fumble Ashby forced and ran it back 98 yards for his first career touchdown. The score tied the game 14-14 right before halftime. The fourth-year junior also came up with an interception in the end zone and had five tackles. 

The wide receiver turned safety has 48 tackles this season with two passes defense and a forced fumble.

“It felt like a dream come true, honestly," Deablo said after the game. "It’s something you dream about as a kid. Even the play where I got the ball on the fumble, it didn’t feel real at the time.”

