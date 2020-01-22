BIATHLON
n 1 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men’s 20km Individual, at Pokljuka, Slovenia (delayed tape)
CYCLING
n 2 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, Tour Down Under, Stage 3 (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n 1:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Senior Bowl practice, at Mobile, Ala.
n 4 p.m.: ESPNU, Senior Bowl, practice, at Mobile, Ala.
n 8 p.m.: NFL Network, Senior Bowl practice recap, at Mobile, Ala.
EXTREME SPORTS
n 10 p.m.: ESPN, X Games Aspen, Snowboarding, Ski Knuckle Huck
FIGURE SKATING
n 5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Championships, Pairs Short Program, at Greensboro, N.C.
n 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, European Championships, Men’s Free Skate, at Graz, Austria (delayed tape)
n 9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Championships, Women’s Short Program, at Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF
n 6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, continuation of coverage of first round
n 11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, First Round, at Palm Beach, Fla.
n 3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, at San Diego
n 2:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round
MEN’S BASKETBALL
n 6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at UNC Asheville
n 6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Delaware at Hofstra
n 6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Minnesota at Ohio State
n 7 p.m.: ESPN2, Belmont at Murray St.
n 7 p.m.: ESPNU, Florida International at Old Dominion
n 7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Liberty at North Florida
n 8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington at Utah
n 8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Valparaiso at Missouri State
n 8:30 p.m: Fox Sports 1, Michigan State at Indiana
n 9 p.m.: ESPNU, UConn at Houston
n 10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Colorado
n 10 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), BYU at Pacific
n 10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, San Francisco at St. Mary’s
n 11 p.m.: ESPNU, Southern Cal at Oregon
n 11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, UCLA at Oregon State
NBA
n 7 p.m.: TNT, All-Star starters named
n 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Cleveland
n 8 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn
n 10:30 p.m.: TNT, Dallas at Portland
SOCCER
n 3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Wolverhampton
TENNIS
n 6 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, continuation of coverage of second round
n 2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Second Round (same-day tape)
n 7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Third Round
n 9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Third Round
n 3 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Australian Open, Third Round
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
n 11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at Richmond
n 6 p.m.: ACC Network, Clemson at Miami
n 6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Penn State
n 6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), North Carolina at Georgia Tech
n 7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Boston College at Virginia Tech
n 7 p.m.: ESPN, Tennessee at UConn
n 7 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Arkansas
n 7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Florida State at Wake Forest
n 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Virginia at Louisville
n 8 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Syracuse
n 8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Iowa
n 9 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Vanderbilt
n 10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.