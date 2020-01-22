BIATHLON

n 1 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men’s 20km Individual, at Pokljuka, Slovenia (delayed tape)

CYCLING

n 2 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, Tour Down Under, Stage 3 (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

n 1:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Senior Bowl practice, at Mobile, Ala.

n 4 p.m.: ESPNU, Senior Bowl, practice, at Mobile, Ala.

n 8 p.m.: NFL Network, Senior Bowl practice recap, at Mobile, Ala.

EXTREME SPORTS

n 10 p.m.: ESPN, X Games Aspen, Snowboarding, Ski Knuckle Huck

FIGURE SKATING

n 5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Championships, Pairs Short Program, at Greensboro, N.C.

n 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, European Championships, Men’s Free Skate, at Graz, Austria (delayed tape)

n 9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Championships, Women’s Short Program, at Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF

n 6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, continuation of coverage of first round

n 11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, First Round, at Palm Beach, Fla.

n 3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, at San Diego

n 2:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round

MEN’S BASKETBALL

n 6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at UNC Asheville

n 6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Delaware at Hofstra

n 6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Minnesota at Ohio State

n 7 p.m.: ESPN2, Belmont at Murray St.

n 7 p.m.: ESPNU, Florida International at Old Dominion

n 7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Liberty at North Florida

n 8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington at Utah

n 8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Valparaiso at Missouri State

n 8:30 p.m: Fox Sports 1, Michigan State at Indiana

n 9 p.m.: ESPNU, UConn at Houston

n 10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Colorado

n 10 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), BYU at Pacific

n 10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, San Francisco at St. Mary’s

n 11 p.m.: ESPNU, Southern Cal at Oregon

n 11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, UCLA at Oregon State

NBA

n 7 p.m.: TNT, All-Star starters named

n 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Cleveland

n 8 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn

n 10:30 p.m.: TNT, Dallas at Portland

SOCCER

n 3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Wolverhampton

TENNIS

n 6 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, continuation of coverage of second round

n 2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Second Round (same-day tape)

n 7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Third Round

n 9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Third Round

n 3 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Australian Open, Third Round

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

n 11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at Richmond

n 6 p.m.: ACC Network, Clemson at Miami

n 6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Penn State

n 6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), North Carolina at Georgia Tech

n 7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Boston College at Virginia Tech

n 7 p.m.: ESPN, Tennessee at UConn

n 7 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Arkansas

n 7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Florida State at Wake Forest

n 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Virginia at Louisville

n 8 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Syracuse

n 8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Iowa

n 9 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

n 10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

