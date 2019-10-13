Just because it doesn't count doesn't mean it's not impressive.— ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 12, 2019
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech dialed up a reverse pass early in the second quarter with Tayvion Robinson throwing the ball.
The play had issues — quarterback Hendon Hooker bobbled a low snap and everything was slow to develop — but Robinson tossed it 30-yards down the sideline with ease over the outstretched hand of defensive lineman Keith Wells.
Running back Deshawn McClease made a spectacular one-handed, one-legged grab that was ruled an incompletion. The officials reviewed the play and it showed a small part of McClease’s foot was on the line as he made the catch.
The incompletion wasn’t a factor in Tech’s 34-17 win, but the play call highlights how much faith the coaching staff has in Robinson only six games into his career.
Tech has used Robinson in all sorts of ways and his final line reflected that — he had four catches for 48 yards, two carries for 18 yards and the one incompletion.
“No, that’s not normal for young players,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said of Robinson. “Everybody is different, but quite often it takes a little more time to get caught up.”
Robinson's quick ascent up the depth chart came as a bit of a surprise for Tech coaches since he didn’t spend much time as a traditional receiver at Cox High School (Virginia Beach). He spent his senior year as the team's starting quarterback running the triple option.
Fuente thought Robinson might need time to get readjusted to the receiver position during fall camp — on early signing day Fuente said “it will be interesting to see how that process goes” — since he wasn’t one of the team’s 2019 signees that enrolled early.
But the Hokies didn’t need to take baby steps with Robinson, who stepped showed he was ready to contribute on day one of fall camp.
The learning curve came when Robinson finally got his first taste of real competition. When the coaching staff reviewed film of Robinson's first few games, they made it clear he needed to play faster.
“I was a little critical,” Fuente said. “...He was thinking a lot. He seems to be more reactionary now and kind of caught up to the speed of the game.”
That’s bad news for opposing defenses since Robinson is already Tech’s leading receiver with 23 catches for 245 yards. He’s also second on the team with 345 all-purpose yards.
“It’s definitely impressive,” Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene said. “Tayvion, he’s an electric player. He makes us better when he’s out on the field so it’s awesome to see that. He’s another one of those guys that’s relaxed in there. It just seems natural for him. He’s one of those guys that doesn’t really panic and you can count on when it’s crunch time.”
