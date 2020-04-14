Virginia Tech women’s basketball standout Trinity Baptiste announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she has decided to transfer to Arizona.

Baptiste, the reigning ACC sixth player of the year, entered the transfer portal last month. She will be a graduate transfer, so she can play for the Wildcats next season without having to sit out a year.

Arizona finished No. 12 in the final Associated Press poll this year. The Wildcats were 24-7 overall and 12-6 in the Pacific 12.

Baptiste averaged 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 23.0 minutes as a fourth-year junior this year, helping Tech go 21-9.

The power forward averaged 10.4 points and 7.6 rebounds for Tech in the 2018-19 season. She started 19 games that year. The junior-college transfer played in every game for the Hokies during her two seasons with the team.

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments