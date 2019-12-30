This was a year to remember for a number of Virginia Tech teams and athletes.
The men's basketball team reached the Sweet 16. A Hokie won an NCAA wrestling title. The men's track and field program claimed not one but two ACC team crowns.
Here’s a look at the top 10 storylines of 2019 in Virginia Tech sports — excluding football, which already got its own year-end review.
1. Men's basketball
The Hokies advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year — a school record. They reached the Sweet 16, winning multiple NCAA Tournament games for the first time since 1967.
Tech finished 26-9, breaking the school single-season record for overall wins.
In February, Tech beat Duke at Cassell Coliseum for the third straight season.
The Hokies finished 12-6 in ACC play to break the school single-season mark for ACC victories. It was also Tech's fourth straight season with at least 10 ACC wins — a school record.
Thanks in part to Kerry Blackshear and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Hokies made the NCAAs even though Tech career assists leader Justin Robinson missed 12 games with a broken foot. Robinson returned for the NCAAs.
The Hokies landed a No. 4 seed in the NCAAs — their best seed ever. They beat Saint Louis in the first round for their first NCAA Tournament win since 2007. After defeating Liberty in the second round, the Hokies fell to Duke 75-73 in the Sweet 16.
Buzz Williams stepped down as coach at season's end to take the reins at Texas A&M. He was replaced by former Wofford coach Mike Young, who had to restock the Tech roster.
Alexander-Walker was drafted by Brooklyn on behalf of New Orleans, becoming just the second Hokie to ever be taken in the first round of the NBA Draft. Not only is Alexander-Walker now on the New Orleans Pelicans, but Robinson has been spending the early months of the 2019-20 season going back and forth between the Washington Wizards and their NBA G League affiliate.
There has already been a highlight for Tech's 2019-20 season, with Young's squad knocking off then-No. 3 Michigan State.
2. Wrestling
Mekhi Lewis became Virginia Tech’s first NCAA wrestling champ in March. The eighth-seeded Lewis was only a redshirt freshman, but he was named the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament after going 5-0 at 165 pounds — including wins over the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals, the No. 4 seed in the semis and the No. 2 seed in the final.
The Hokies finished 11th at the NCAAs.
Lewis, who recently qualified for the 2020 Olympic trials, is taking an Olympic redshirt year for the 2019-20 season. But the fifth-ranked Hokies are still off to a 4-0 start to this season, including a win at then-No. 3 Ohio State.
3. Indoor and outdoor track and field
The Virginia Tech men tied Florida State for the team title at the ACC indoor championships and claimed the crown outright at the ACC outdoor championships.
Three Tech men and three Tech women won individual titles at the ACC indoor meet, and Isaiah Rogers was named the men's field MVP of the meet.
Rachel Pocratsky capped the indoor season by taking third in the 800 meters at the NCAA championships, with Rachel Baxter and Sarah Edwards also turning in first-team All-America performances. The Tech women finished 15th at the NCAAs.
At the ACC outdoor meet, the Tech men won the team title for the third time in four years. Seventeen of the 29 men who competed for the Hokies at that meet were freshmen.
Six men won individual events at the ACC outdoor meet, with Deakin Volz (pole vault) and Jacory Patterson (400 meters) adding outdoor titles to their indoor crowns from earlier in the year. Pocratsky won two crowns on the women's side.
4. Softball
First-year coach Pete D'Amour took over a program that was coming off back-to-back losing seasons and returned the Hokies to prominence.
He led Tech to a 47-11 record — the most wins for the team in 11 years. The Coastal Division champion Hokies went 20-4 in ACC play, earning the top seed in the conference tournament.
Tech advanced to the NCAAs for the first time since 2015. The Hokies lost to Kentucky in the final of the Lexington Regional.
Third baseman Kelsey Bennett was named the ACC freshman of the year.
Carrie Eberle earned ACC pitcher of the year honors but joined national power Oklahoma State as a graduate transfer after the 2018-19 school year.
5. Women's golf
After Tech made an NCAA regional for the second straight year, Amanda Hollandsworth moved on to the NCAA national championships by tying for fifth place at the Norman Regional.
Hollandsworth concluded her college career by finishing fifth at the NCAA national championships. She was the first woman in the four-year history of the Tech golf program to advance to the national championships.
The Floyd County High School graduate turned pro before competing in the U.S. Women's Open in late May. Hollandsworth, who had won a sectional qualifier for the U.S. Women's Open in April, became the first player from the Tech program to play in the U.S. Women’s Open.
6. Cross country
Peter Seufer won the ACC men's cross country crown for the second straight year. Running on his home course, he won by an eye-popping 39 seconds. He became the first member of the Tech men’s cross country program to win two individual league titles since Louis Castagnola won back-to-back Southern Conference crowns in 1959 and 1960.
Seufer then finished first at the NCAA Southeast Regional championship. Tech was second in the men's team battle, earning a bid to the NCAA national championships.
Seufer finished fourth at the NCAA national championships — the best finish ever by a Tech male runner at that meet. Tech was 17th in the men's team battle — its highest finish at the meet since 1987.
7. Men's soccer
Virginia Tech made the NCAAs for the fourth straight year — the longest string of bids in its history.
The Hokies reaped the No. 10 overall seed in the 48-team field — the best seed in their history.
Tech, which had a first-round bye, beat New Hampshire in the second round and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year. Tech lost at Stanford in the Sweet 16.
Kristo Strickler, Daniel Pereira and the rest of the Hokies finished 10-6-3.
8. Women's soccer
The Hokies made the NCAA tournament for the second straight year.
Tech lost to Xavier in the first round to finish 12-5-2.
Senior goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn earned first-team All-ACC and second-team All-America honors. She recorded 10 shutouts on the season, giving her a school-record 32 for her career.
9. ACC Network debuts
Virginia Tech teams gained a new avenue for television exposure with the August debut of the ESPN-owned ACC Network.
Unfortunately for some Tech fans, Comcast cable (Xfinity) has still not struck a deal with the ACC Network to carry the channel.
Tech spent $10 million to prepare for the launch of the channel, adding equipment, converting facilities and creating two control rooms in Lane Stadium.
t10. Magarity & Hardwick depart
Regan Magarity concluded her stellar Hokies women's basketball career as both the Tech and ACC career rebounding leader with 1,299 rebounds. She ranks third in Tech history with 1,661 career points.
She was drafted by the Connecticut Sun, becoming the first Hokie to be chosen in the WNBA draft in 12 years. Magarity, who did not make the Sun's roster, is now playing professionally in Turkey.
This year also marked the Tech swan song for Jay Hardwick, who retired as the Hokies men's golf coach after the 2018-19 season.
Hardwick guided the Hokies for 36 years. He led Tech to a total of eight conference titles in four different leagues.
