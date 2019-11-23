To Todd Grantham, Bud Foster is an icon.
Foster and Grantham are two of the biggest names among college football's defensive coordinator ranks.
Grantham, a Pulaski County High School and Virginia Tech graduate, is in his second season as the defensive coordinator at nationally ranked Florida. He has also been the defensive chief for Georgia, Louisville and Mississippi State, and for the NFL's Cleveland Browns.
He admires Foster's longevity at Virginia Tech.
"Bud's a well-respected guy within the coaching profession. … He's one of the icons," Grantham said last week in a phone interview. "I'm not sure … if it will ever be done again as far as a guy staying and having the tenure and success he's had in the college football world. I just think that's very unique from the standpoint of the way the game is built now and the demands, and the opportunities that become available. It would be pretty difficult for someone to have that type of success to go along with his longevity there at Virginia Tech."
When Grantham was an offensive lineman at Tech, Frank Beamer became the Hokies' coach and brought Foster with him from Murray State as a linebackers coach.
Grantham and Foster later became colleagues on the defensive staff. Grantham coached at Tech from 1990-95, serving first as a graduate assistant before being promoted in 1992 to full-time assistant.
For the 1995 season, Foster and Rod Sharpless were promoted to co-defensive coordinators. Grantham said Foster was actually the one who called the defenses that year.
"He was ready for that challenge and really accepted it and has grown to be what he is today as a coordinator, which is one of the most respected guys that's doing the job," Grantham said.
Grantham could tell Foster would be a successful coordinator.
"His players enjoyed playing for him," Grantham said. "He had the ability to relate to players regardless of their background or what motivated them. He had the ability to have relationships with all different kind of players."
Foster became the lone defensive coordinator for the 1996 season. He is retiring from that position at season's end.
"He's a guy that coaches with passion. He is a guy that gets the most out of the players he has," Grantham, 53, said. "He's been very successful over the years, being hard to score on, hard to move on, and finding ways to win ballgames. His consistency has been really, really good.
"He's an aggressive guy, and his guys play that way. They play the way I think you should play."
Thanks to Foster's signature pressure, the Hokies have recorded 889 sacks since Foster became the lone defensive coordinator.
"Bud's going to implement defensive backs into the pressure. He's going to have extra rushers coming as defensive backs," Grantham said. "Some coaches won't play man, but Bud's going to play a lot of man-to-man regardless of field position and add the defensive backs into the rush of the quarterback."
Foster's defenses have continued to evolve, said Grantham.
"He's a guy that worked at the game, … working to change as he needed to change relative to the style of offense he was seeing or the personnel he had available," Grantham said.
He is willing to change his approach once the game starts, too.
"Bud does a great job of studying tape and kind of understanding how he wants to attack the team he's getting ready to see play. But at the same time, as he works the game, he's going to make the adjustments needed to stop whoever he's playing," Grantham said.
Two weeks ago, Grantham texted the 60-year-old Foster the day before the Hokies beat Wake Forest on "Bud Foster Day" to wish him well. He told Foster how proud he was of him and how much he cared for him.
Foster is an "easygoing guy" off the field, said Grantham.
"He's a guy that likes to have a good time," Grantham said. "He's easy to talk to. He's a guy that can relate to any kind of person, no matter what their background is. He's able to be in any kind of setting and be able to converse with people.
"He's got jokes. He's got a good personality to him. He's a guy that you would want to sit down and have a beer with."
