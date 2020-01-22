BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Caleb Steward, safety Khalil Ladler along with wide receivers Jacoby Pinckney, wide receiver Hezekiah Grimsley and Phil Patterson have entered their names into the transfer portal.
Steward and Pinckney tweeted out their decisions within one minute of each other on Wednesday night. A source confirmed a report from 247 Sports that Grimsley is also looking to transfer.
According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Ladler and Patterson also entered their names into the portal.
The news comes after the Hokies reported back to campus for the winter semester. Student-athletes can guarantee their scholarship for the term by enrolling in classes.
Grimsley, a junior, had 10 catches 170 yards two touchdowns this season. He also was the team's primary punt returner earlier in the season. He started out the season with a career-best performance — four catches for 98 yards with a touchdown — against Boston College. He caught a career-long 55-yard touchdown pass in the 35-28 loss. He made the SportsCenter top 10 the next week with a one-handed touchdown grab against Old Dominion.
"You talk about a guy that we’re all pulling for, because of how he works and the things that he’s been through," Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said in September. "I just … when you see guys have success that we see every day behind the scenes work so hard and we’ve been in their living room, it’s really cool to have ... those are special moments."
But his production and playing time decreased as the season went on. He had three catches for 12 yards combined in the final 10 weeks of the season.
The Williamsburg native signed with Virginia Tech in 2017 out of Lafayette High School. He played in all 12 games as a true freshman with Tech struggling with depth at wide receiver. He had 53 catches for 691 yards with three touchdowns in his career.
Steward struggled to break out of the pack at running back last year after redshirting as a true freshman in 2018. He had 19 carries for 85 yards and returned one kick for 4 yards. Much of his production came in blowout wins over Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh.
“After much prayer, long thought, consideration, and discussion with my family alongside other wise council, I feel it is best that I enter the transfer portal in order to continue chasing my dream,” Steward posted on social media.
Tech still had six running backs returning after Deshawn McClease left early for the NFL Draft and signed five more in the last month (three of them have already enrolled).
