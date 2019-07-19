CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech veteran safety Reggie Floyd doesn’t have any doubts the defense will bounce back in 2019.
Following a disappointing 6-7 season, Floyd flashed a smile every when reporters asked him about his expectations for the fall and repeated a similar refrain every time.
“We are prepared to show everybody that this is the real Virginia Tech,” Floyd said.
Some of that confidence stems from the youngsters in the secondary who improved throughout the spring.
Floyd along with fellow safety Divine Deablo, whip linebacker Khalil Ladler and defensive back Caleb Farley bring experience to the secondary, but the team is counting on first- and second-year players to provide depth at the positions.
One underclassmen could even end up in the starting lineup with Bryce Watts’ leaving the team after spring camp (he transferred to North Carolina).
Floyd expects Armani Chatman, Chamarri Conner and Jermaine Waller — all members of Tech’s 2018 signing class — to have a role in 2019. Conner and Waller were special team standouts last season with Waller getting time at defensive back late in the year thanks to injuries at the position.
Floyd describes Conner and Waller as two of the most physical players in the secondary. Conner is working at whip while Waller is in the mix at defensive back.
“He’s a savage,” Floyd said, of Conner. “He loves the game. He loves to learn. He loves being out there with his brothers. Tough guy. Doesn’t matter how big or small you are if you come in his direction, you are going to feel all 220 [pounds] of him.”
Floyd compared the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Waller to former Virginia Tech defensive back Greg Stroman. Waller showed a glimpse of his physicality with his hit on wide receiver DeJuan Ellis in the spring game to breakup a touchdown.
“He’s not the same size as Chammari, but he has that dawg mentality,” Floyd said. “He’s like GStro. Gstro wasn’t the biggest, but he would always attack you no matter what.”
Chatman played in two late season games (against Miami and Virginia), but Tech preserved his redshirt. In the spring, he didn’t play like someone with such limited experience.
“He’s comfortable with everyone on the field with him,” Floyd said.
According to Floyd, Chatman might be one of the most soft-spoken players in the secondary, but anyone watching him play can see he “knows what he’s doing.”
One other name to watch is J.R. Walker, a true freshman that took advantage of enrolling early by shadowing Floyd as much as possible. The four-star safety out of North Carolina was the No. 15 ranked athlete (247 Sports composite) in the country out of the 2018 class.
“He can’t wait to learn,” Floyd said. “He’s always in the film room with me. If he’s ever confused about anything he didn’t hesitate to ask questions so that’s the best part about it. He’s not shy to speak to you and get ever piece of information from you.”
Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster heaped praise on Walker at the end of spring camp.
Foster thinks Walker has the skill set to play any position in the secondary. He’s starting out at safety, but that versatility could open up multiple avenues for the true freshman to get on the field this fall.
“I’ve always thought that J.R., when I first saw him, was an elite athlete,” Foster said, after the spring game. “Obviously he could have gone a lot of places. I think he’s going to be really special. I don’t want to jinx a kid, but I think he’s going to be really special.”
Waller has the most experience of the group Floyd talked about, but the expectations will be the same for all of them when the team heads to Boston College for the opener on Aug. 31.
“Expectation now is for everybody to play 110 percent and know what they are doing,” Floyd said. “No baby mistakes.”