BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman isn’t listed on the depth chart the team released on Monday afternoon, but doesn’t mean the Hokies have ruled him out for the season-opener.
Returning starter Zachariah Hoyt is listed as the team’s starting center on the two deep with John Harris as the backup. Hoffman remains in the mix – and will get first-team practice reps this week — as the team continues to wait for a resolution to his NCAA waiver appeal for immediately eligibility.
“He’ll still get reps until we know what the deal is,” coach Justin Fuente said on Monday. “If he’s eligible to play I would imagine barring any unforeseen circumstances he’ll play.”
Hoffman transferred to Virginia Tech to be closer to his mother Stephanie in Statesville, North Carolina. She had surgery to remove an acoustic neuroma (a non-cancerous brain tumor) in early 2017 and still suffers from lingering side effects.
The NCAA rules require non-graduate transfer players to sit out a year if they go to another FBS school unless a waiver is granted. After Hoffman’s initial request was denied, Tech filed appeal paperwork in mid-July.
“My job is Brock and his well-being and his mental and emotional state,” Fuente said last week. “He’s been fantastic to this team. Everyone enjoys him and loves him. He’s sliding into a leadership role because of his personality and his intelligence and his work ethic.”
Tech viewed Hoffman as a legitimate candidate to start center from the moment they signed him. Virginia Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice had seven players take reps at center as the appeal process dragged on during fall camp.
The NCAA hasn’t provided a timeline for a decision as it deals with a backlog of requests this summer.
“I thought it was an open-and-shut case,” Hoffman said back in April “I guess I was a little naive.”