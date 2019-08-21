BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente sat down for the 2019 premiere episode of Tech Talk on Monday night at McClains at First & Main. Fuente answered questions from Tech’s broadcast team Mike Burnop and Jon Laaser.
Here’s some noteworthy tidbits from the interview...
Change of plans — Fuente wasn’t going to have Tech’s quarterbacks go live this fall, but had a change of heart for the third and final preseason scrimmage with Quincy Patterson.
Most of the first team reps in recent practices have gone to Ryan Willis and Hendon Hooker, but Patterson’s unique skill set could lead to a role this fall behind Tech’s eventual starting quarterback.
Patterson got a handful of snaps as a true freshman — most notably rushing for a first down on a scoring drive against North Carolina — and could be another offensive option for the Hokies thanks to his size (6-foot-4, 245-pounds) and athleticism.
“We did do that a little bit with Quincy just continuing to evaluate him as a runner and trying to figure out the role he may or may not play this season,” Fuente said on Tech Talk.
Patterson went live in the spring, but a hand injury sidelined him for nearly two weeks and cut into the time coaches had to evaluate him.
The most extended look they got of Patterson came during the 100-play spring game. Patterson, who went live for a portion of the exhibition, had a game-high 15 carries in the game for 23 yards.
“I would say, in my opinion, this is something we are working with Quincy on, we are still trying to figure out what type of quarterback he’s going to be,” Fuente said after the spring game. “He has less wiggle than he thinks he has. It’s one of those things we are trying to work through. He is a big powerful man, he has to use those things to his advantage when he gets into the secondary.”
“We really did ourselves a solid in recruiting” — When Fuente was asked about the first-year players standing out this fall, he floated some familiar names — wide receiver Tayvion Robinson and running back Keshawn King — and also complemented the team's freshman defensive tackles again (particularly Norell Pollard and Mario Kendricks), but Fuente spent most the time praising freshman tight end Nick Gallo.
The three-star tight end out of Council Rock South in Pennsylvania is the brother of former Tech offensive lineman Eric Gallo. The 6-foot-4, 242-pound is making the case for playing time at one of the deepest positions on the team while also impressing coaches with his performance on special teams.
“Nick Gallo has been incredible,” Fuente said. “This guy knows everything we are doing. He plays the second hardest position on offense next to the quarterback. He knows everything we are doing. He can move around and split out. We had him in camp (in high school), and he runs so much better than he ran in camp. It’s really remarkable the physical development he’s had. He’s going to have a chance to be on the field quite a bit.”
Road trip — Fuente talked briefly on Tech Talk about the additions he made to the staff during the offseason, which included new safeties coach Justin Hamilton, new receivers coach Jafar Williams and director of player development for the defense Pierson Prioleau.
Fuente offered strong praise for each of the young coaches — he continues to describe Hamilton as a “star in the making” – but he shared an interesting note about Williams’ first days on the job.
The first order of business for Williams when he was hired to replace Holmon Wiggins in late January was to hit the road, but not for a recruiting trip. The wide receiver position is an important one for Virginia Tech with a wealth of returning talent including Damon Hazelton, Tre Turner and Hezekiah Grimsley.
“We sent him on the road to go meet the families of our current players just to get a chance to start build that relationship, it’s built and grown really, really quickly,” Fuente said on Tech Talk. “The guys really enjoy playing for him.”