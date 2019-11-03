SOUTH BEND, Ind — Virginia Tech quarterback Quincy Patterson sounded like a battle-tested veteran at the podium.
Patterson put the team’s offensive struggles in a 21-20 loss to Notre Dame — the Hokies had 240 total yards of offense, turned it over twice and were 4 of 16 on third down — on his shoulders.
“I feel like it was my job to make plays that needed to be made and all those plays weren’t made,” Patterson said.
But Patterson isn’t some seasoned signal-caller.
Patterson’s first test this season came before the off week when he stepped in for an injured Hendon Hooker against North Carolina.
The redshirt freshman made his first career start on Saturday against the country’s No. 16 team in front of the biggest crowd he’s ever played in front of. Patterson didn’t find out he would be starting in place of Hooker until late in the week.
“I kind of just prepared like I always do, just take every rep as seriously as possible because you never know when it’s your time to be called whether I’m starting or not,” Patterson said. “Just prepare like I do every other week.”
Patterson had plenty of friends and family in the stands for the milestone — he grew up in Chicago and played his high school ball at Solorio Academy about 90 miles away from South Bend — but he wasn’t all that interested in discussing any of that after the game.
“This is a tough one to swallow considering it came down to basically almost the last play,” Patterson said. “...Everybody’s upset right now.”
Tech’s offense was particularly upset having spent much of the game stuck in neutral. The Hokies had six three-and-outs in the first half and had to settle for a field goal during a crucial second half position with a fresh set of downs at Notre Dame’s 12-yard line.
The Fighting Irish’s strategy was to stop the run at all costs after watching Patterson run all over North Carolina. He had 19 carries for 77 yards, but nine of those carries went for 3-yards or less.
“We played with five defensive linemen, prepared for runs on third down, it’s really a game you don’t see it much,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said after the game. “Third and four to seven was a run down.”
That left Notre Dame’s defensive backs “on an island all day” as Kelly described it, something Tech failed to take advantage of enough for coach Justin Fuente’s liking.
“They were definitely not going to let us run the ball,” Fuente said. “They were very stacked in there. I’m a little disappointed...that we didn’t make more plays in the passing game and we didn’t create a lot of separation. That’s what I felt like on the field.”
Damon Hazelton and Tre Turner were targeted 10 times each, but only ended up with seven receptions and only two of those were for 20-yards or more. There were errant throws and drops in equal measure. Patterson finished the game 9 of 28 passing for 139 yards with a touchdown and interception.
Virginia Tech felt like it was one play away from taking command, but that play proved elusive. As the Hokies battled adversity, Patterson’s biggest contribution was his continued poise.
“Stay composed,” Patterson said of his focus on Saturday. “It’s really easy to get up when you’re scoring touchdowns. What happened at the end, we’re up by six, you’ve got to stay level headed to know that the game’s not over. As you can see, it definitely wasn’t over.”
