BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is still waiting for a call from the NCAA about Brock Hoffman’s waiver appeal for immediate eligibility in 2019.
Tech coach Justin Fuente didn’t have an update on Hoffman’s status when he stepped up to the podium for a press conference on Thursday afternoon. The team hasn’t been given a timeline for when to expect a decision either.
“It’s been tough, but we only can control what we control, obviously we’d like a resolution not only for us, but for Brock, for his family and everyone else,” Virginia Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice said on Thursday.
Hoffman’s appeal paperwork was submitted to the NCAA in mid-July alongside the initial waiver request for transfer quarterback Braxton Burmeister. Burmeister’s waiver request was denied last week.
Tech’s sports information department attributes the delay to a backlog of requests.
Hoffman, a former Coastal Carolina lineman, initially applied for a medical family hardship waiver in March to be eligible for the 2019 season. The NCAA rules require non-graduate transfer players to sit out a year if they go to another FBS school unless a waiver is granted.
Hoffman’s mother Stephanie Hoffman had surgery to remove an acoustic neuroma (a non-cancerous brain tumor) in early 2017. He's transferring to Virginia Tech to be closer to his home in Statesville, North Carolina.
According to Hoffman, his mother still suffers from lingering side effects including facial paralysis on her left side, hearing loss and impaired eyesight, but the NCAA denied his initial waiver request.
“I thought it was an open-and-shut case,” Hoffman said at the time. “I guess I was a little naive.”
After finishing his coursework at Coastal Carolina in early May, he enrolled at Virginia Tech on May 24 and participated in the team’s summer workouts as Virginia Tech's compliance department worked on refiling his waiver application.
“He’s a leader he brought it day one to that room and that group and throughout the summer,” Vice said. “He has a chance to be a very good player for us, we are just waiting to find out when.”
Hoffman has taken plenty of reps with the first-team offensive line this fall at center, but the uncertainty over his status has Vice evaluating all his options at the position.
“I think in this camp I’ve had seven centers take snaps, you always got to prepare for not having this guy or that guy, “Vice said. “You don’t want to be caught standing at the altar with nobody to say I do to.”