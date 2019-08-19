BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s competition at defensive back is wrapping up.
A starting spot opened up when Bryce Watts (North Carolina) decided to transfer after spring practice. Jermaine Waller, Jovonn Quillen, Armani Chatman and Jeremy Webb spent fall camp battling for playing time.
Tech won’t release a depth chart until next week, but a clear leader has emerged.
“The first person that comes to my mind is Jermaine Waller with the offseason he’s had and how he’s played through camp,” Fuente said on Monday. “ He’s been really, really good for us. He’s always been a highly intelligent guy. He’s picked things up quickly. He’s kind of putting it all together for us right now and has been really, really consistent through camp.”
Virginia Tech defensive backs coach Brian Mitchell offered similar praise for Waller last week.
“Jermaine Waller’s doing a heck of a job this camp," Mitchell said. "Every day he’s come with that lunch pail and he’s working."
Waller had seven tackles with a pass breakup and forced fumble in 12 games as a true freshman. After impressing Tech coaches on special teams early in the season, Waller got reps at defensive back when Watts went down with an injury against Pittsburgh.
“It definitely was surprising, but it also was like a blessing,” Waller said of the playing time he got on defense as a freshman.
Waller knows he made mistakes — missed alignments and assignments — but credits that experience for slowing the game down when spring practice opened up. He spent the offseason diving deep into the playbook, something he feels like gave him a “competitive edge" on the practice field.
Virginia Tech envisions Waller making a formidable pairing alongside Caleb Farley, who maintained his spot at the top of the depth chart. Farley had 36 tackles (29 solo) with two interceptions and seven pass breakups in his first year at the position.
Farley redshirted as a true freshman after suffering a torn ACL in preseason camp playing receiver. Tech shifted Farley to defensive side of the ball once he got healthy.
“There’s a want-to,” Mitchell said. “And the want-to is how can I raise my football IQ at the corner position. And that entails not just getting in the weight room, not just getting on the field, but taking film time to go learn the position. Because you took a young man that had never played the position before. DIdn’t know our defense. Was playing wide receiver. And all of a sudden we put him in the limelight at corner. And he’s a young man that he’s willing. Very willing.”
Mitchell has been praising Farley’s improvement since the spring.
“He’s on the right track,” Mitchell said. “But I think just getting those game reps under their belt, seeing it and processing it, now the game is starting to slow down a little bit for them, instead of just going out there and reacting. Now they can be a little bit more proactive and make plays.”