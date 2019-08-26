BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s initial depth chart for the 2019 season didn’t contain any bombshells.
The biggest surprise was sophomore Chamarri Conner getting the nod at nickel over Khalil Ladler, who started nine games last season for the Hokies.
The other three first-time starters on Tech’s depth chart — right guard T.J. Jackson, defensive tackle Dashawn Crawford and defensive back Jermaine Waller — all have a bit more experience.
Jackson is a fourth-year junior that started on multiple special teams units each of the past two seasons, Crawford spent two years starting at the junior college level and Tech put Waller in at defensive back towards the end of the 2018 season.
Conner, a sophomore from Jacksonville, Florida, was a special teams standout in his first year at the collegiate level. He didn’t play much defense, but his starting nod wasn’t a total shock with the coaching staff praising him as one of the team’s most improved players throughout the offseason. He also spent much of the spring repping with the first-team defense with an injury sidelining Ladler.
“He’s been exactly who he’d thought he’d be — competitive, learns quickly and is a guy that brings a type of dawg mentality to the room that I really like and the guys really like,” Virginia Tech safeties coach Justin Hamilton said.
Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd said Conner has emerged as one of the most physical players in the secondary.
“He’s a savage,” Floyd said, of Conner. “He loves the game. He loves to learn. He loves being out there with his brothers. Tough guy. Doesn’t matter how big or small you are if you come in his direction, you are going to feel all 220 [pounds] of him.”
Don’t be surprised if Ladler moves around the secondary a bit more this season to provide depth at all three safety positions. Ladler, who had 66 tackles (40 solo) with two pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles, started a game at free safety last season.
Tyree Rogers is listed as the No. 2 free safety behind Divine Deablo while Devon Hunter is the backup for Floyd.
“Khalil is incredibly valuable first of all,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “He can play all three safety positions. He’s a starter on special teams. He went through a huge sacrifice last year playing beat up. Chamarri has been working at that spot since the spring. Continued to improve every single day. We have total confidence in being able to put Khalil in there as well.”