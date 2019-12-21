BLACKSBURG — Charley Wiles presence will loom large on Virginia Tech’s sideline in the Belk Bowl.
The Hokies game against Kentucky on New Year’s Eve will be the first time in 23 years Wiles won’t be coaching the team’s defensive line. The longtime assistant was let go following a loss in the regular season finale to Virginia.
Coach Justin Fuente made a series of staff changes that also included parting ways with defensive backs coach Brian Mitchell and running backs coach Zohn Burden and naming safeties Justin Hamilton as Foster’s successor.
“I was disappointed and I called coach when he called and talked,” Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “I was disappointed. Coach knows how I feel about Charley. Charley knows how I feel about him….I know he (Wiles) was extremely disappointed and hurt. I was hoping he would stay and coach this game, because he deserves to go out the right way, just like I did.”
Foster had a hand in recruiting Wiles to Murray State as part of Frank Beamer’s staff in the early 80’s. He credits Wiles for helping establish the team's lunch pail defense. Wiles was hired on Tech's staff in 1996, the first year Foster had sole possession of the defensive coordinator title.
The Hokies have the most sacks (893) out of any team in the country during their time together.
“He is one of the best, if not the best defensive line coach in the country,” Foster said.
With Wiles declining Tech’s offer to coach in the Belk Bowl, Foster plotted his own plan for honoring his former assistant.
“I talked to the defensive staff, I talked to the defensive kids, we’re kind of dedicating this game to him in our room,” Foster said. “He came by the other day and we gave him the Lunch Pail.”
Tech will have the lunch pail with them at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, but then hand it over to Wiles after the game. The only other person to receive permanent possession of a lunch pail during Foster’s tenure is Darryl Tapp, who was hired on staff after Wiles’ departure.
Linebacker Rayshard Ashby, who has been Tech's lunch pail holder for much of the season, said it was a fitting honor for Wiles. Ashby said it was an “emotional” moment when Wiles visited earlier in the week and Foster handed him the lunch pail.
“I mean I think everybody on this defense knows how great of a coach he is and also how great of a person coach Wiles is,” Ashby said. “He’s always there for everybody. He’s so funny. He brings life to the room everywhere he goes. We just want to send him out the right way because he’s given so much to this program and so much to us as individuals.”
Wiles told reporters earlier in the year he hoped to coach for at least a few more years. Foster isn’t sure if that’s still his plan, but if it is he’s confident that the defensive line coach won’t be lacking for options.
“He’ll have an opportunity if this is what he decides to do,” Foster said. "...Whoever gets him is getting a big-time football coach and a guy who has a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm...I am so proud of my association with him and of him and our friendship. Like I said, he’s family to me. And we’ll always be that way, regardless of what happens. If he goes elsewhere or stays here, we’ll always be family.
With Bud Foster saying what a great coach Coach Wiles is and has been over the years, I do not understand VT not keeping him. Anyone have any thoughts on that.?
