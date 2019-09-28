BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente came to signing day back in February armed with statistics to explain why the program was having success recruiting players on the offensive side of the ball.
Fuente proudly pointed out the team’s offense has posted some of the best numbers program history since 2016 in variety of categories including total offense, touchdowns, receptions per year and passing rankings.
“You look at what’s happened here statistically over the last three years in terms of where those offenses have ranked – some with veteran players, some with young players, where they’ve ranked in the annals of Virginia Tech history – it’s pretty impressive,” Fuente said.
Fuente was optimistic the 2019 team would “push that forward”, but that hasn’t been anywhere near the case through four weeks of the season. The latest setback was a 45-10 loss to Duke that left players shellshocked.
In a brief post-game press conference, starting quarterback Ryan Willis’ voice cracked when asked about the offensive struggles. Willis took the majority of the snaps in the loss, but backup Hendon Hooker played three series.
Neither quarterback played well with Willis going 7 of 18 for 112 yards with a touchdown and interception. Hooker was 1 of 2 for 8 yards and fumbled on a bad handoff exchange. The run game also struggled going for 132 yards (3.2 yards per carry).
While players had a hard time explaining the ongoing struggles — Willis answered ”I don’t know” when asked for his thoughts why the offense was failing to live up to expectations — Fuente had a pretty straightforward answer.
“Well, I would say that like any good offense, you have to have an identity,” Fuente said. “And we’re struggling to find that identity. And we’re inconsistent in the run game, we’re inconsistent in the pass game. It’s a culmination of all those things that we have got to find a way to handle it.”
Nowhere was that more evident on Friday night than on short yardage situations.
Tech ran 10 plays when it needed three yards or less for a first down. The Hokies ran eight times with six different players carrying the ball, tried a crossing route (an incompletition from Willis to Phil Patterson) and the other play was blown dead before the snap thanks to an offsides penalty on Duke.
Deshawn McClease, James Mitchell, Ryan Willis, Hendon Hooker, Keshawn King and Caleb Steward all got carries. Hooker couldn’t convert a fourth-and-1 late in the game while Steward was the only one to get more than a yard.
With no reliable offensive option, Tech’s overall production in short yardage situations was abysmal — seven carries for 11 yards — and that’s not including the 24-yard loss on the fumble when the Hokies were facing a second-and-3 at their own 40-yard line.
Fuente had so little confidence in the offense he opted to kick a field goal facing fourth down from the 2-yard line.
The only consensus Tech players could come to about the offensive woes was they need to turn the page on Friday night's loss as they start preparing for a Miami defense only giving up 16 points per game.
"We still have a long season to play," Tech running back Deshawn McClease said. "You can’t focus on one game. We have to put this behind us. I know this sucks, you are not happy, but you have to be prepared and have a great week of practice. It didn’t go as planned, it didn’t go our way, but we have to focus on the next game.”
