BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s fax machine didn’t have much work to do on Wednesday.
The Hokies added one additional signee on the traditional national signing day after signing 16 players during the early signing period.
They added three-star wide receiver Dallan Wright, who sent his national letter of intent in before 8 a.m., and missed out on three-star linebacker D.J. Lundy. Lundy picked Florida State among a group of finalists that also included Tech and Georgia.
Tech coach Justin Fuente told reporters on Wednesday afternoon the team didn’t plan on signing anyone else in the next couple of weeks.
“I’m really excited about what we were able to add in December and now,” Fuente said. “Not a huge class in terms of numbers. We’ve covered that, but we’ve gotten a great start on the next class as well. I think these guys in the long run are going to hopefully all be looked back on as great contributors to our program.”
Wright verbally committed on Super Bowl Sunday after taking an official visit to Blacksburg. He filled an important need with Damon Hazelton, Jacoby Pinckney, Phil Patterson and Hezekiah Grimsley all entering their name into the transfer portal in January. Those departures dropped the Hokies down to seven scholarship receivers (including Tyree Saunders, who was one of the players that signed in December).
Tech didn’t offer Wright until late in the process, but the staff kept him on their radar throughout the fall and were high on him throughout. When a spot opened up, he was one of their top targets.
Wright didn’t have a long offer list — his lone power five offers were Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina — but Fuente said the 6-foot-1, 170-pounder would have received more interest if other schools watched his senior film. Wright had 87 catches for 1508 yards with 25 touchdowns as a senior.
“One of the drawbacks of recruiting the way it is now, is I think it devalues kids’ senior year...Fuente said. “I’m sure he had some other good players with him, but he threw his team on his back on their way to the state championship. Incredibly productive and competitive young man that came onto our radar throughout his senior year, from a small town and we really fell in love with him.”
Wright resembles some of Tech’s more successful recent signees as someone that was a multi-sport standout throughout high school. Wright had a Division 1 basketball offer and also was on Saluda High School’s track team.
“Love it, I love the multisport athletes,” Fuente said. “It’s certainly not a deal breaker if a kid doesn’t play another sport, but I think it’s great whatever it is. Whether that’s track or basketball or baseball... I love guys that enjoy competing. I think you can learn a lot. We used to joke when you interview a coach you should go play noon hoops with him because you can learn more about him over noon hoops than you can sitting down talking football. I think there’s a little bit of that with young people too.”
The only other signee Fuente spoke about on Wednesday was Rutgers transfer Raheem Blackshear. Blackshear announced he was signing with Tech on Jan. 10 and enrolled with the rest of the early enrollees in January.
Blackshear has two years of eligibility left, but could lose one of those if he has to sit out a year. He hasn’t graduated, but has applied for a waiver to play with Tech in 2020. The two transfers the Hokies added last year (Brock Hoffman and Braxton Burmeister) had their waivers denied.
The speedy 5-foot-9, 192-pounder from Philadelphia had 1,136 all-purpose yards as a sophomore. He ran the ball 143 times for 586 yards with three touchdowns and added 367 receiving yards and 184 on kick returns. He redshirted last year after playing in Rutgers’ first four games.
“He’s a highly intelligent versatile player, could’ve really gone anywhere he wanted and chose to come here and be a part of what we’ve got going on,” Fuente said. “He will meet in the running back room. He is a running back that is versatile enough to help us outside, and that’s where we’ll start with it.”
