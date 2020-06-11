Virginia Tech pitcher Ian Seymour was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays with the No. 57 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft on Thursday night.
The junior came into the draft as the No. 95 ranked prospect in the country by Baseball American.
Tampa Bay general manager Erik Neander is a Virginia Tech alum. The Rays high school pitching prospect Nick Bitsko with the 24th overall pick in the first round and Arizona State shortstop with a first round compensatory pick.
He got off to a strong start to the season with a 3-0 start (2.21 ERA) and 40 strikeouts in 20 ⅓ innings before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of spring sports. He was named the national player of the week twice.
“I did everything I could … to put myself in the best position for success, so you just have to be happy with that. And whatever happens I’m okay with,” Seymour told reporters in May.
The coronavirus also led to the draft being shortened from 40 rounds down to five this year. The first round was Wednesday night with the rest of the draft taking place on Thursday.
Seymour, who signed with Virginia Tech out of St. John’s High School in Massachusetts, is the seventh-highest Hokies player ever drafted.
The slotted value of the pick is $1.24 million, according to MLB.com.
