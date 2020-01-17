Men’s basketball
Saturday
Syracuse at Virginia Tech
Noon at Cassell Coliseum
TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119)
Records: Syracuse 10-7, 3-3 ACC; Virginia Tech 13-4, 4-2
Last meeting: Virginia Tech won 67-63 last week at the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse probable starters: F Elijah Hughes (19.5 ppg), 6-10 F Bourama Sidibe (5.2 ppg), 6-10 F Marek Dolezaj (9.8 pg),G Buddy Boeheim (15.6 ppg), G Joseph Girard III (12.4 ppg).
Virginia Tech probable starters: F Landers Nolley II (18.1 ppg), F P.J. Horne (8.1 ppg), G Hunter Cattoor (7.0 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (5.6 ppg), G Tyrece Radford (9.2 ppg).
Notes: Tech, which is on a three-game winning streak, is in sole possession of fourth place in the ACC. … Since losing to Tech on Jan. 8, Syracuse has bounced back with a 63-55 overtime win at Virginia and a 76-50 home rout of Boston College. … Tech trailed by nine points with 12:11 to go in last week's meeting. … Tech averages 10.1 3-pointers, with Syracuse averaging 9.6 3-pointers. Tech was 10 of 36 from 3-point range (27.8%) against Syracuse's 2-3 zone defense last week. Syracuse was 6 of 17 from 3-point territory. … Boeheim has made a league-high 62 3-pointers and is shooting 41.1% from that distance, while Hughes has sunk 52 3-pointers and is shooting 40% from that distance. … Syracuse led Tech 33-27 at halftime but shot just 36.7% from the field in the second half, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range. … Syracuse outrebounded Tech 34-33 in the game, but Tech outrebounded the Orange 20-19 in the second half. … Jalen Cone had 19 points and five 3-pointers off the bench for Tech in that game. Nolley was 1 of 11 from 3-point range in that game. … Hughes had 18 points in last week's meeting, while teammate Quincy Guerrier had 12 points off the bench. … Tech leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.6) and is third nationally in both assist-turnover ratio and fewest personal fouls per game (13.1). … Tech had 11 turnovers to Syracuse's nine in last week's game. … Girard is 46 of 48 from the free-throw line.
