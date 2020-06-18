BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive end Jaevon Becton has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
The Hokies announced Becton was suspended from the team on March 4 for a violation of the school’s code of conduct, but declined to address the disciplinary action outside of a brief statement. He was removed from the team’s online roster at the time.
Becton's status with the team hadn’t changed when he entered the transfer portal this week.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder had 12 tackles last season (six solo) with one quarterback hurry in 10 games as a redshirt freshman. He signed with the Hokies out of Ocean Lakes High School (Virginia Beach) as a three-star prospect in 2018.
Tech addressed its depth at defensive end by signing five defensive ends in 2020. The Hokies most recent roster addition at the position came in April when Youngstown State graduate transfer Justus Reed signed with the program.
Reed had 12.5 sacks in 2019 along with 42 tackles (30 solo) and 19 tackles for loss. He was the first Youngstown State player to earn first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors since 2016. He joins a talented group of freshmen (Derrell Bailey, Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten and Justin Beadles) that signed back in December.
