AVENTURA, Fla. — In the Fuller family, the last has become the first.
Kendall Fuller, the youngest of four brothers who have all played in the NFL, will be the first to participate in a Super Bowl when he takes the field for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
The Fuller name is a famous one for Virginia Tech football fans, and while all four brothers played multiple years in the NFL, this will be the family’s first Super Bowl outing.
“They’re all coming,” Kendall said, and while the whole family will be cheering for him, older brother Kyle, who still plays for the Bears, probably won’t wear Chiefs gear.
Among the four, they’ve played 239 games of pro football — 80 for Kyle, 76 for Vincent, 55 for Kendall and 28 for Corey.
Kendall’s career started with the Washington Redskins, but he’s enjoyed postseason success since a 2018 trade to the Chiefs.
“AFC championship game last year, Super Bowl this year,” he said. “We’re coming out on a mission and trying to get a championship.”
The Chiefs’ team hotel has an expansive water park attached, but Kendall said that won’t be part of the mission.
He’s getting to sample the Super Bowl life in other ways. At Monday’s “Opening Night,” known for attracting thousands of reporters from outside the football world, he fielded some off-the-wall inquiries.
He appeared on European television, where he was given a quiz about Hungarian foods, then spent a few minutes with a magician, who took a card Fuller autographed and, a few seconds later, produced it in a sealed envelope.
Fuller asked the magician to break it down for him.
“Can you keep a secret?” the magician asked.
Fuller replied that he could.
“Great, so can I,” was the response.
No magic will be required Sunday, just attention to detail as the Chiefs take on one of their trickiest opponents yet.
After holding Derrick Henry in check to reach the Super Bowl, Kansas City will take on the 49ers and their prolific rushing game.
“We’ll try to keep it simple, knowing they do a lot of presnap motions and things like that,” Fuller said. “Being on the same page will be important — we’ll take advantage of the practices and walk-throughs and things like that.”
Fuller said he followed Virginia Tech’s season and plans to reach out to Bud Foster once the offseason rolls around to wish him well in retirement and catch up.
First, though, will be a starring role in the biggest game played by a member of the Fuller family.
“Vinny had a phrase — it’s not enough to be good if you know you can be better,” Kendall said. “That’s what this is. It’s not enough just to be here.”
