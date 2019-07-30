Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at every game on Virginia Tech’s 2019 schedule. Check back every Tuesday and Thursday this summer for a new preview.
Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech has been a game to watch since Pat Narduzzi took over the Panthers’ program in 2015.
The first three matchups were one-possession games, the lead changed hands in the fourth quarter in two of them. The 2017 game featured a memorable goal line stand by the Hokies’ defense in the final minutes.
Virginia Tech fans are hoping last year’s blowout loss at Heinz Field is not the new normal. The Hokies host Pitt on Nov. 23 at Lane Stadium.
Last year vs. Virginia Tech: Pittsburgh W 52-22
What happen? Pittsburgh ran over Virginia Tech on its way to an ACC Coastal Division title. The Panthers put up 654 yards of total offense (the most against a Bud Foster defense) including 465 rushing yards. They took a 31-7 lead in the first half while averaging 13.7 yards per play.
Pitt running back Qadree Ollison had a career-day with 16 carries for 235 yards and three touchdowns. The final glimpse Virginia Tech had of Ollison was of the senior going 97-yards to the house with 4:43 left to play.
Virginia Tech didn’t make excuses, but the team had six freshmen defenders playing together at the one time during the loss thanks to a series of injuries.
Position(s) of strength: Pittsburgh isn’t lacking for talent on the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive end Rashad Weaver had a standout season as a freshman with three sacks and six tackles for loss. Senior defensive tackle Amir Watts, who had five tackles for loss and six quarterback hurries last year, will give the team a veteran presence up front.
Senior Saleem Brightwall, who has played in 38 career games (15 starts), will anchor the team’s linebacking corps. He has played both middle linebacker and on the outside.
The secondary has three returning starters, safety Damar Hamlin along with defensive backs Dane Jackson and Jason Pinnock. Jackson touted the group’s physicality at the ACC Kickoff.
“We knew what we bring to the table,” Jackson said.
Ch...ch...changes: Pittsburgh's run production was solid, but the rest of the team’s offensive numbers left something to be desired. Pitt had the 121st ranked passing offense in 2018 (141.8 yards per game) and was the 94th ranked scoring offense (25.6 points per game).
Coach Pat Narduzzi parted ways with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shawn Watson and wide receivers Kevin Sherman.
Narduzzi hired former UMass coach Mark Whipple, who has four-plus decades of experience and once mentored a young Ben Roethlisberger.
“I'm excited about him,” Narduzzi said, at the ACC Kickoff. “I've coached against him in the past when he was at Brown and UMass. I was always as a defensive coordinator puzzled by what he did, how he did it. He fits in with what we want to do, pro style. I'm excited about what avenue we're going down this season."
Lingering questions: Can Whipple get more from returning starting quarterback Kenny Pickett? Pickett started all 14 games last season as a sophomore, but struggled against top competition.
The Panthers played five teams with top 30 defenses (Penn State, Notre Dame, Virginia, Miami and Clemson). Pickett had 380 yards combined (54% passing) against the group with no touchdowns and two interceptions. The team went 1-4 while averaging 11.2 points in those games.
The pressure will be on Pickett with Pittsburgh also looking to replace Ollison and Darrin Hall, both 1,000-yard rushers last year, and four starting offensive linemen. Junior A.J. Davis is the leading candidate to start at running back, but he only has 50 career carries.
