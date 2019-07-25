Editor’s note: The Roanoke Times is taking an early look at every game on Virginia Tech’s 2019 schedule. Check back every Tuesday and Thursday this summer for a new preview.
No team is happier to see Georgia Tech abandoning the triple-option than Virginia Tech.
The Hokies have given up 300 rushing yards or more five times since 2014, Georgia Tech is responsible for two of those performances. The Yellow Jackets have averaged 289 rushing yards (4.96 yards per carry) with three touchdowns during that stretch and won four of those five games.
Virginia Tech fans won't be so quick to write the game off when the Hokies head to Atlanta on Nov. 16 with the triple-option off the table.
Last year vs. Virginia Tech: Georgia Tech W 49-28
What happen? Virginia Tech’s 2018 loss to Georgia Tech made it into the record books for all the wrong reasons.
The Hokies young defense gave up 465 rushing yards and 35 first downs. It was the most first downs by an opposing team against Virginia Tech in school history and most rushing yards the defense gave up since 1973. It was only the third time since 1972 the team gave up more than 400 rushing yards.
Tech’s offense kept pace for in the first quarter, but went into hiding after that with five straight three and outs.
Position(s) of strength: Georgia Tech’s plan of attack in the backfield will be totally different, but the Yellow Jackets are still stocked with talent at the position.
Much of the returning experience comes from Jordan Mason and Jerry Howard. Both running backs had a 100-plus carries last season and both had success against Virginia Tech. Mason had 12 carries for 82 yards with three touchdowns in the lopsided victory while Howard had 12 carries for 76 yards with a touchdown.
Georgia Tech also has two younger backs that could jump into the picture. Speedy sophomore Christian Malloy only played in one game as a freshman, but led the team with 10 carries in the spring game. The Yellow Jackets highest-rated recruit in their 2019 signing class is Jamious Griffin, a 5-foot-10, 220-pounder four-star signee (247 Sports composite ranked him the No. 25 running back in the class).
Ch...ch...changes: Everything.
Georgia Tech is making major schematic changes on both sides of the ball. The Yellow Jackets are ditching the triple option under new coach Geoff Collins and going from a 3-4 to a 4-3 on defense.
New offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude wants to have a balanced offense with an even run/pass ratio. Georgia Tech ran the ball on 85% of its offensive snaps the last two years.
“It felt great to let the nation know that we can throw the ball, not just run it every down,” freshman quarterback James Graham said, after the spring game. “I’m glad we’ve got a new system.”
Graham is one of the quarterbacks competing for the starting job along with Lucas Johnson, Tobais Olver along and freshman signees Demetrius Knight and Jordan Yates. As the Yellow Jackets prepare for fall camp, the competition remains wide open.
Lingering questions: The sweeping changes Collins wants to make won’t be easy. He has to remake a roster that featured 13 scholarship running backs and no tight ends.
Georgia Tech has similar numbers issues up front on the defensive side of the ball. The Yellow Jackets are making the switch to a system with four down defensive lineman while graduating its most experienced three defensive linemen (Anree Saint-Amour, Kyle Cerge-Henderson and Desmond Branch).
Depth on the defense is a big focus for Collins, who had 28 defenders average at least 10 snaps a game last season at Temple.
How quickly can Collins put it all together?
“That's the challenge every single day that we're going through,” Collins said, at the ACC Kickoff “There's some exciting things that we're doing, that we've experimented with, tried to find a place for every guy in our organization to have success.”
