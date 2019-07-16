VIRGINIA BEACH — Virginia Tech signee Becca DiNunzio earned medalist honors Tuesday in stroke-play qualifying at the 94th VSGA Women's Amateur at Princess Anne Country Club.
The top 16 golfers after two days of qualifying advanced to match play, which begins Wednesday with the round of 16 and the quarterfinals.
DiNunzio, who is from Norfolk, shot a 6-under 60 on Tuesday to break the course's women's record. She had a two-day total of 6-under 134.
“My ball striking was great [Monday], but believe it or not, it was better today — hitting every single green [in regulation], so every single hole I basically had a birdie chance, which was amazing. And coupling that with rolling the putter well, I made a lot of birdies. It was a fun round,” DiNunzio said, according to VSGA.com. “That’s why I play golf, for those magical moments.”
James Madison signee Kendall Turner of Chesapeake was second with a 1-over 141.
Blacksburg High School graduate Katie Muscatello of Virginia Tech tied for fourth with Radford University's Sidney Walker of Springfield at 7-over 147. Walker reached match play for the second straight year.
Rockbridge County High School graduate Grace Huffman of Longwood tied for sixth with an 8-over 148.
Radford University signee and Hidden Valley High School graduate Jayde Dudley tied for 12th with a 10-over 150. She advanced to match play for the second straight year.
Salem High School graduate Kristin Hearp of Virginia Tech finished 14th with a 13-over 153.
DiNunzio, who earned the top seed for match play, will face fellow 17-year-old Emma Landis of Virginia Beach in the first round.
In other first-round pairings of note, the fourth-seeded Muscatello will face 13th-seeded Rory Weinfurther, a University of Richmond recruit from Midlothian; the sixth-seeded Huffman will meet 11th-seeded Victoria Tip-Aucha, a 17-year-old from Vienna; the 12th-seeded Dudley will face the fifth-seeded Walker; and the 14th-seeded Hearp will play Old Dominion women's golf coach Mallory Hetzel, the No. 3 seed.
Slonaker wins
HAYMARKET — Penn Laird’s Ryan Slonaker had a two-day total of 2-under 122 to win the boys age 12-13 division at the 13th VSGA Youth Championship, which concluded Tuesday at Regency at Dominion Valley.
The other age-division winners were Charlottesville’s Liam Foster (boys 10-11); Great Falls’ Alina Ho (girls 12-13); and Fairfax Station’s Ethan Evans (boys 8-9).
Roanoke's Ashton Harper tied for fourth in the boys 12-13 division at 134.