.@notthefakeSVP lays out why he believes the NCAA’s decision on Brock Hoffman is wrong.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 29, 2019
Hoffman, who transferred to Virginia Tech to help care for his mother, was denied his appeal for an immediate-eligibility waiver and will sit out this season. pic.twitter.com/jgbgA1nsGa
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman was the subject of SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt's "One Big Thing" on Wednesday night.
Hoffman's final waiver appeal to gain eligibility for the 2019 season was denied on Tuesday. According to a person familiar with the NCAA process, the basis for the decision by the seven-person appeal’s committee came down to the timing of Hoffman’s transfer. The decision means the former Coastal Carolina offensive lineman won’t be eligible to play until the 2020 season.
The NCAA rules require non-graduate transfer players to sit out a year if they go to another FBS school unless a waiver is granted.
Hoffman decided to transfer to Virginia Tech after his sophomore year to help care for his mother in Statesville, North Carolina. She had surgery to remove an acoustic neuroma (a non-cancerous brain tumor) in early 2017.
Van Pelt, who picks a topical issue to discuss on the segment, tweeted out plans to cover the topic earlier in the afternoon.
Here's a full transcript of the segment...
"Ohio State, Georgia and Miami of Florida are among the highest profile programs in all of college football. The three were intertwined last spring in a sense when quarterback Justin Fields transferred to Ohio State after his freshman year. Tate Martell then transferred from Ohio to Miami of Florida.
Both received waivers from the NCAA which made them immediately eligible.
I'd like to make crystal clear here at the outset, I've got nothing against either of the players or any of the programs. I don't know the specific reasons that were cited, what the NCAA considered, it's just a fact that some high-profile players from high-profile programs switched schools after a year and immediately were made eligible.
Fans of those programs you don't always hear so good. You think I'm taking shots, which I'm not. This is what happened. I mention it as a basis for comparison for an o-lineman from Coastal Carolina whose appeal to be immediately be eligible at Virginia Tech has been denied.
His name is Brock Hoffman, his final appeal for immediate eligibility was denied on Tuesday. He transferred to Blacksburg to be closer to his mom. She had surgery on a brain tumor in 2017 and as she continues to recovery this transfer cuts Hoffman's commute to the family home in half. The NCAA said, nope, sorry.
According to an article in The Roanoke Times, one of the factors in denying the appeal said his mom Stephanie was getting better. The nerve of that woman, right?
Sorry Brock, as your mom continues to deal with hearing loss, facial paralysis and impaired eye sight, she's just not sick enough for us to grant you that waiver. Another reason the NCAA sighted in initially denying the appeal back in the spring, the family lived outside the 100-mile radius for medical hardship waivers by five miles, so your mom is getting better and you are five miles outside of what we deem close enough.
Then there is this — again from The Roanoke Times article — according to Hoffman's father Brian, the NCAA asked why Stephanie didn't retire from her job as a teacher after the diagnosis and surgery. He explained to the Times quote, we have almost a million dollars in medical bills. She's a teacher and doesn't have enough years to get full pay from her pension. We simply couldn't afford it, close quote.
The irony is that they could have applied for a waiver because Brock's coach who recruited him at Coastal stepped down in January, but they chose the medical hardship route because, well, if your mom is recovering from a brain tumor, isn't that what this is? Nope, sorry.
Look, I understand every case is unique. I don't know why some transfers get approved and this one didn't. Maybe the NCAA could explain in a way that might make some sense to me. Nope, sorry."
For more on Hoffman's waiver appeal, Brian Hoffman detailed the "horrible" NCAA process for The Roanoke Times on Tuesday night and here's an inside look at why the NCAA denied his initial waiver request back in April.
