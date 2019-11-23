Some of the standout defensive players at Virginia Tech during Bud Foster’s reign as defensive coordinator.
CB Adonis Alexander: sixth-round draft pick.
LB James Anderson: third-round draft pick.
CB Antonio Banks: fourth-round draft pick.
LB Xavier Adibi: first-team All-American; fourth-round draft pick.
DE Nathaniel Adibi: fifth-round draft pick.
DT Chad Beasley: seventh-round draft pick.
S Cory Bird: third-round draft pick.
DE Cornell Brown: two-time first-team All-American; Big East defensive player of the year; sixth-round draft pick; helped Baltimore win a Super Bowl.
CB Rashad Carmichael: fourth-round draft pick.
CB Ike Charlton: second-round draft pick.
S Kam Chancellor: fifth-round draft pick; helped Seattle win a Super Bowl.
S Chuck Clark: sixth-round draft pick.
S Terrell Edmunds: first-round draft pick.
LB Tremaine Edmunds: third-team All-American; first-round draft pick.
DE Chris Ellis: third-round draft pick.
DE John Engelberger: second-team All-American; second-round draft pick.
CB Antone Exum: sixth-round draft pick.
CB Brandon Flowers: first-team All-American; second-round draft pick.
CB Kendall Fuller: second-team All-American; third-round draft pick.
CB Kyle Fuller: second-team All-American; first-round draft pick.
S Vincent Fuller: fourth-round draft pick.
S Torrian Gray: second-round draft pick.
CB Eric Green: third-round draft pick.
LB Cody Grimm: third-team All-American; seventh-round draft pick.
CB DeAngelo Hall: second-team All-American; first-round draft pick.
S Justin Hamilton: seventh-round draft pick.
CB Macho Harris: first-team All-American; fifth-round draft pick.
CB Jayron Hosley: first-team All-American; third-round draft pick.
S Kyshoen Jarrett: sixth-round draft pick.
DT Jonathan Lewis: sixth-round draft pick.
S Kevin McCadam: fifth-round draft pick.
CB Anthony Midget: third-team All-American; fifth-round draft pick.
DE Derrius Monroe: seventh-round draft pick.
DE Corey Moore: two-time first-team All-American; Lombardi Award and Nagurski Trophy winner; two-time Big East defensive player of the year; third-round draft pick.
DE Dadi Nicolas: sixth-round draft pick.
S Willie Pile: second-team All-American; seventh-round draft pick.
DT Carlton Powell: fifth-round draft pick.
DT J.C. Price: third-team All-American; third-round draft pick.
S Pierson Prioleau: third-team All-American; fourth-round draft pick; helped New Orleans win a Super Bowl.
DT David Pugh: third-team All-American; sixth-round draft pick.
S Aaron Rouse: third-round draft pick.
DT Tim Settle: fifth-round draft pick.
LB Jamel Smith: second-team All-American.
LB Nick Sorensen: played in Super Bowl.
CB Greg Stroman: seventh-round draft pick.
DE Darryl Tapp: first-team All-American; second-round draft pick.
LB Ben Taylor: second-team All-American; fourth-round draft pick.
CB Ronyell Whitaker: third-team All-American.
CB Jimmy Williams: first-team All-American; second-round draft pick.
DE Jason Worilds: second-round draft pick.
