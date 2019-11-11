Virginia Tech will get to host a game in the first round of the NCAA women's soccer tournament.
Radford will have to hit the road — to Charlottesville.
The pairings for the 64-team tournament were announced Monday.
The Hokies (12-4-2), who reaped an at-large bid, will host Xavier at 5 p.m. Friday. It will be the first time Tech has hosted an NCAA tournament game in four years.
"It's a big deal for our seniors in particular," Tech coach Chugger Adair said of the home game. "For them to get the opportunity to play in front of the home crowd … at least one more time is a great opportunity."
Radford (16-5), which earned an automatic bid as the Big South tournament champ, will visit Virginia (16-1-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Highlanders have not faced UVa since 2012.
"They know that they're going to have to play their absolute best," Radford coach Ben Sohrabi said of his charges. "They're excited."
UVa, which received an at-large bid, is the No. 1 seed in its 16-team bracket. Only the top four seeds in each bracket were seeded.
Virginia Tech is in the same bracket as UVa and Radford.
The Hokies, who reached the Sweet 16 last year, are No. 15 in the NCAA's RPI.
"The student-athletes are battle-tested, with a very good nonconference and conference schedule that's helped prepare them," Adair said. "They're pretty confident with … how we've played. … We've got a very stout defense."
Xavier (16-3-2), which swept the Big East regular-season and tournament crowns, is in the NCAA field for the first time since 2000.
If Tech beats Xavier, it will likely have to play third-seeded Kansas in the second round.
Tech and UVa are among nine ACC teams in the field.
•Radford has made the NCAAs for the second straight year.
"We had to change our formation [this year]. We had to change our style of play," Sohrabi said. "We gave our team more freedom to make their own decisions on the field, and let them play a little bit. When we took some of the restraints off, they really started clicking."
The Highlanders were seeded only third in the Big South tournament but beat fourth-seeded Gardner-Webb 2-1 in the Big South final.
Nelia Perez has scored 13 goals for Radford, including the winning goal in the 81st minute of the final.
"She has ACC speed," Sohrabi said. "She has a chance to get behind anybody."
UVa, which reached the Sweet 16 last year, is in the field for the 26th straight time.
Virginia topped the national coaches poll last week but lost to North Carolina in the ACC final.
W&L men home for NCAAs
Washington and Lee will get to stay home for at least the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III men's soccer tournament.
The pairings for the 64-team tournament were announced Monday. The Generals (15-2-3) earned an automatic bid as the ODAC tournament champ.
W&L will host USA South champ North Carolina Wesleyan (16-2-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Oglethorpe (14-4) and Gettysburg (11-7-1) will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at W&L. The winners will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at W&L.
"We've played really tough teams out of conference all year and we've had some good conference games as well," coach Michael Singleton said. "That's … gotten us ready for the NCAA tournament.
"This team could compete with anybody."
The Generals, who were ranked No. 11 in the national coaches poll last week, are in the NCAAs for the fifth straight year.
W&L has scored 52 goals, two shy of tying the school single-season record. Twenty players have scored at least one goal.
"We try to attack from all angles, with all players," Singleton said. "That makes it hard to shut us down."
Michael Kutsanzira scored five goals before suffering a season-ending injury last month. But the Generals have remained formidable.
The attack includes freshmen John Peterson (seven goals) and Samuel Bass (six goals).
Junior midfielder/forward Harris Salom (Blacksburg) has two goals and three assists. He scored in the 81st minute of W&L's 1-0 win over Lynchburg in the ODAC final.
"He's really starting to hit his stride right now and really be a handful for other teams," Singleton said.
Junior forward Nick St. Pierre (Northside) has three goals, including a goal in a 2-1 ODAC semifinal win over Roanoke.
"He's able to shoot very accurately with both feet," Singleton said.
Roanoke men get bid
Roanoke received an at-large bid to the Division III men's soccer tournament Monday.
The Maroons (14-2-3) jumped up and down and hugged each other after making the field for the first time since 2012.
"We have a competitive group," coach Ryan Pflugrad said. "We tried to put them in some environments throughout the season in nonconference on the road that challenged us."
Roanoke was ranked No. 17 in last week's national coaches poll but lost to W&L in the ODAC semifinals last Friday. Pflugrad was uncertain if the team would reap an at-large bid.
The Maroons will face Swarthmore (11-3-3) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Christopher Newport. The winner will face CNU (13-2-4) or Eastern (11-9-1) on Sunday at CNU.
Roanoke is down to just one senior starter because senior captain Chris Pikunas suffered a torn ACL in practice the day after the opener.
The team's top scorers are a trio of sophomores — Liam Camilleri (seven goals), Tim Leuenberger (six goals) and Hidden Valley graduate Isaac Wolf (six goals).
"We have a big sophomore class, so we've had a lot of great contributions from that sophomore class," Pflugrad said. "That group's maturity, it's been pleasing to see."
The starting lineup also includes junior defender Joe Carman (Blacksburg).
