In a normal year, Virginia Tech's Carson Taylor and Anthony Simonelli would have been safe bets to get picked in the Major League Baseball amateur draft.
Taylor, a catcher, is rated the No. 218 draft prospect in the nation by Baseball America. Simonelli, a starting pitcher, is ranked No. 336.
More than 1,200 players were chosen in last year's draft, which had 40 rounds.
But major league teams did not want to spend the money on that many draft picks this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, so next week's draft has been shortened to five rounds. Only 160 players will be selected.
"Going into the year, I was ready for it be 40 rounds. You never think of anything that's going to happen to the draft," Simonelli said from his Winchester home.
"It's a little disappointing," Taylor said from his Georgia home. "It stinks that it's five rounds only. But … whether I go this year or not, it's out of my control."
Simonelli and Taylor still have college eligibility left, so they can always remain with the Hokies if they are not drafted.
"We're all just waiting to see what happens," Simonelli said.
Draft-eligible players who are not chosen in the June 10-11 draft are still free to turn pro and sign as undrafted free agents.
But in another money-saving move, Major League Baseball is limiting the signing bonuses of undrafted free agents this year to a maximum of $20,000. That sum is not likely to persuade many undrafted players to pick pro ball over college.
"I'm not going to be able last very long with that [bonus]," Simonelli said. "And if there's not a minor league season this year, I'm kind of just sitting around doing nothing."
Simonelli said if he is not picked next week, he will return to the Hokies.
"I've talked to my parents about it a lot," Simonelli said. "If I get a free-agent deal, I'm not going to accept it.
"My parents value education a lot, so we've told the scouts — about 10 or so that's called — that I'm not going to take a free-agent deal. We don't see the pros of that compared to the pros of me going for another year of school … and playing college baseball again, because it's a great time."
Taylor said he is excited about the draft but that he will definitely return to Tech if he is not selected. He figures he would have more leverage in that scenario if he returns to Tech and gives the 2021 draft a shot.
Taylor was only a Tech sophomore this year, but he is eligible for this year's draft because he turned 21 years old earlier this week.
He verbally committed to Richmond at the end of his sophomore year of high school. He decommitted from Richmond the summer before his senior year of high school; Taylor said some coaching staff changes at Richmond led to his change of heart.
He verbally committed to the Hokies in the fall of his senior year.
The switch-hitting Taylor batted .290 as a Virginia Tech freshman in 2019, when he tied Tech and ACC records by hitting four doubles in one game. But he broke his hand when he was hit by a pitch in an April 20 game and missed the rest of that season.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Taylor batted .431 for Tech in 16 games in the abbreviated 2020 season, earning third-team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball. He had seven doubles, two homers, 20 RBIs and 19 runs scored.
"I think I [hit] … just as well from both sides of the plate," he said.
He also boasted a 1.000 fielding percentage this year.
"I made some really big jumps this year … defensively," he said. "Receiving, handling a pitching staff, being able to run a game behind the plate — I took some big leaps there."
But the season came to a sudden halt in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It was frustrating just from the fact that I didn't get to finish my freshman year, either [because of the injury]," he said. "I got another year cut short.
"But I thought that I put my best foot forward as a player in every game prior to the season being cut short."
Simonelli verbally committed to Coastal Carolina when he was a high school junior. He missed his senior season because of Tommy John surgery.
After going 3-1 with a 7.00 ERA as a Coastal Carolina freshman, he transferred to a Florida junior college. He went 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA for his junior college in 2019.
The 6-2, 205-pound Simonelli went 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA in four starts as a Tech junior this year. The right-hander had 26 strikeouts and 13 walks in 21 1/3 innings.
Simonelli said he threw 90-93 mph this year.
His repertoire includes a four-seam fastball, a knuckle curve, a cut fastball and a change-up. He has changed most of his pitches since he got to Tech.
He developed his cutter last fall. It became his go-to pitch this year.
Although the season was cut short, Simonelli is glad the NCAA Division I Council has granted all spring-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility. That gives him two more years of eligibility instead of just one.
"That was the main thing that I was hoping [for]," he said. "So it's not as bad as if they would have not given us our eligibility back plus [having a draft with just] five rounds. … So making it five rounds wasn't the worst thing ever."
The shortened draft could also result in Virginia Tech reliever Zach Brzykcy getting bypassed. He is ranked No. 270 by Baseball America.
Virginia Tech ace Ian Seymour, who is rated No. 93 by Baseball America, is expected to be drafted next week.
