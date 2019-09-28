BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker finally got a chance to drop back and throw the ball.
Hooker sailed the ball over the head Damon Hazelton into Duke’s bench. The drive ended with Hooker getting stuffed on a fourth-and-one at the line of scrimmage. His stint earlier in the game ended with a fumbled handoff exchanged.
It was that kind of night for the Hokies in a 45-10 loss to Duke.
“I feel like I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Hooker said after the game. “We just try to get better day by day, and whatever the team needs me to do, that’s what I’ll do in order to win.”
Hooker came into the game after Tech wasted good field position inside the 50-yard line on back-to-back possessions in the first quarter while the defense dominated the line of scrimmage.
The offense ran 22 plays for 77 yards (3.5 yards per play) during the stretch with starting quarterback Ryan Willis going 3 of 6 for 26 yards. He threw an interception on his final attempt in the quarter, but it was waved off thanks to a roughing the passer penalty, but performance along didn't cause Fuente to make a change at quarterback.
“I would say that it’s several factors," Fuente said. "Just being 100 percent candid here: some of it has been play-based. Right? Hendon has worked hard and deserved a chance to play. Ryan hasn’t always been as consistent as we want. Both of them are dealing with health issues that … try to split the time a little bit with those guys or maybe lessen the load a little bit is what we’re trying to do.”
Hooker suffered a shoulder against Furman and Willis is dealing with a foot injury after taking a pair of hard hits in recent weeks.
While Willis said he “felt-fine” health wise, Fuente planned to give Hooker some early snaps coming into the game. Quincy Patterson also played, but he just made a brief cameo appearance on a designed run play inside the red zone.
“At the beginning of the week, we always go in the with the mindset of playing, so nothing really changed,” Hooker said. “We just came in to prepare as the starter. Everyone in the room does, so anyone is ready to go.”
Hooker got the most playing time of his career in the loss, playing 18 of Tech’s 63 offensive snaps. He was 1 of 2 for 8 yards and ran the ball four times for negative 11 yards. He had a couple of nice runs and completed his first career pass — an 8-yard crossing route to Tayvion Robinson — but that was all overshadowed by the fumble.
“As a quarterback, I take full responsibility on that situation with the handoff, so we’ll just try to move forward,” Hooker said.
With Willis also struggling — he was 7 of 18 for 112 yards with a touchdown and interception — it all added up to one of the worst offensive performance of Fuente’s tenure at Virginia Tech.
The 259 yards of total offense was second fewest since 2016 (the Hokies put up 258 yards against Georgia Tech in 2017). It tied for the fewest first downs (14) in Fuente’s tenure and four of the 14 on Saturday night came on penalties.
It was also the second fewest completions for a quarterback during Fuente’s tenure (Tech completed seven passes in the hurricane game against North Carolina).
What’s next at quarterback? Fuente didn’t say.
“This certainly doesn’t need to fall on Ryan Willis, I can tell you that much,” Fuente said. “That’s part of the position. Just like being the head coach. Being the quarterback, that’s part of it. You get too much praise when things go well. But he and everybody else. We had numerous spots that have become inconsistent contributors at this level, at a high level playing against good people. “
