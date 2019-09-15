BLACKSBURG — Opposing quarterbacks are going to start keeping an eye on the edge for Chamarri Conner.
Conner picked up his second sack of the season on Saturday in Virginia Tech’s 24-17 win over Furman. The sack came with the Paladins facing a third-and-13 on their second drive of the game.
The Hokies whip linebacker blitzed off corner like he was shot of a cannon giving speedy dual-threat quarterback Darren Grainger no time to do anything but cover up the ball.
“Every time a blitz is coming, I try to get myself ready to make a play,” Conner said. “Every time.”
Defensive coordinator Bud Foster has shown an increased willingness to bring pressure this season with a more seasoned secondary. Foster has blitzed from all around the field, but Conner has shown an early knack for getting to the quarterback when his number is called.
“I was kind of waiting for him to come out of his shell a little bit,” Foster said after the game. “He’s got a lot of abilities. I know he played on special teams a little bit last year, but he’s playing for the first time. He came out of that today. It was good to see him have some success and be the playmaker I think he can be.”
The sophomore finished second on the team with seven tackles Saturday (seven solo), had another quarterback hurry and played a key part in forcing a fumble with Tech trailing 14-10 in the third quarter.
Conner was the only defender in the area when Furman running back Devin Wynn tried to bounce to the outside around the right side of the line. He greeted Conner with a stiff arm, but that didn’t stop the defensive back from wrestling Wynn to the ground as Dax Hollifield came in and knocked the ball loose.
“We needed him to step up and he did a great job,” Foster said. “He was able to get a little bit of pressure off the edge and he made some really nice plays out in space and that what’s that position demands. When we are really good on defense, our nickel position is our playmaking spot. You guys have seen that in the past. That’s hopefully what he’s going to continue to do — improve, get better and be that playmaker at that position for us.”
Conner showed how his skill set perfectly aligns with Foster’s expectations in the early going. After wrapping up Grainger for the sack in the first quarter, Conner dropped back in coverage on the next play and got the stop on third down. Conner lowered his shoulder to send running back Wayne Anderson flying out of bounds to force a punt after a short reception.
It’s the type of play Conner’s teammates have come to expect after watching him develop into one of the most physical players on the defense during the offseason.
“I mean I feel like I show it every game, but today I had more chances to put it out the field and show what I can do,” Conner said of his physical play.
