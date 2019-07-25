Richlands High School softball pitcher Mac Osborne, who led her team to the Class 2 state title last month, has verbally committed to Virginia Tech.
Osborne was 22-3 with 316 strikeouts as a junior last season, earning Class 2 state player of the year honors.
The Hokies went 47-11 last season, which was Pete D'Amour's first year as the team's coach. Virginia Tech won the ACC regular-season title and made the NCAA tournament.
“It is close to home, so family can come and watch the games,” Osborne told the Bristol Herald-Courier on Wednesday. “It is a very top school for education and sports.
“It just kind of felt like home. I liked the feeling – great coaches, great staff.
“I had visits set up to tour, but once I went to Virginia Tech, I just kind of knew that is where I wanted to go.”
Osborne pitched a one-hitter and struck out 16 batters to help her team beat Madison County 1-0 in the Class 2 title game last month. In her team’s 7-2 win at Floyd County in the Class 2 quarterfinals, Osborne pitched a two-hitter and struck out 13 batters.
She hit .432 last season.
Osborne also helped Richlands reach the Class 2 final in 2017 and 2018.
Richlands coach Ronnie Davis told the Herald-Courier that the Tech staff contacted him before his team’s Class 2 semifinal win over Page County last month to ask if Richlands had anyone the Hokies might be interested in. He recommended Osborne.
The morning after the state title game, Tech assistant Kiran Kumar reached out to him for Osborne’s contact information. Later that day, D’Amour saw Osborne pitch for her travel ball team.
“He calls me after watching her for one inning and said, ‘Coach, where has she been, because we have got to have Mac,’" Davis told the Herald-Courier.