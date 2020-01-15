BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech special assistant to the head coach Jerry Kill’s stint in Blacksburg was a brief one.
According to 247 Sports' Jeremy Clark, Kill is on the move to TCU where he will take on a similar position under Gary Patterson less than four months after being hired by the Hokies. Tech officials declined comment.
The two Kansas natives developed a friendship as former coaching disciples of Dennis Franchione. Kill was the best man at Patterson’s wedding.
Patterson replaced Kill as linebackers coach at Pittsburg State and tried to get him on staff as his offensive coordinator at TCU years before Tech coach Justin Fuente would land the same position.
Kill was working as Southern Illinois athletic director after a series of medical setbacks forced him to step away from the field when Fuente reached out to him about joining Tech’s staff. Kill spent a few weeks visiting Blacksburg over the summer.
“I wanted to talk about everything from the minute details of what he noticed,” Fuente said in September. “I’ve done this before with other coaches — people you know that you can bring in that will tell you the truth. You don’t really want someone to come in and say, ‘yup, everything looks good’ and leave. You want somebody that has got the courage and knowledge base to give you good feedback.”
The coach had a long history of success as a head coach most recently at Minnesota where he was 29-29 with three bowl appearances. He was named the Big Ten coach of the year in 2014. He stepped down in 2015 for health reasons (epilepsy). He had a brief stint as Rutgers offensive coordinator in 2017.
Kill, who signed a two-year deal worth $175,000 annually with Tech, had a pretty open-ended job description.
His position didn’t allow him to work directly with players, but he could still travel to games and be a sounding board for coaches particularly ones on the offensive side of the ball. He was instrumental in helping make some of Tech’s recent staff hires as well, one of which was Kill’s longtime defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys as the team’s linebackers coach.
Fuente spoke during the lead up to the Belk Bowl about how pleased he with the addition of Kill to the staff in the midst of some uncertainty with defensive coordinator Bud Foster’s impending retirement and going through the season with an interim director of football operations.
“Jerry has been a huge help to us to making it through all this transition at once, really been a remarkable resource and huge help,” Fuente said.
