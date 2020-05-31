BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was planning on shaking up the team’s summer camp schedule when he spoke about the topic with The Roanoke Times last year.
He never got the chance.
The NCAA put a dead period in place for all Division 1 sports preventing face-to-face contact with recruits and college coaches in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The dead period was extended through July 31 last week all but ensuring college programs won’t be hosting any camps this summer.
Tech added a series of satellite camps in recent years in addition to hosting camps at Lane Stadium. Those events have played a central role in the team’s evaluation process on the recruiting trail.
Some recent Tech signees that were offered after performing in front of coaches at one of the team’s camps include defensive back Armani Chatman, tight end Nick Gallo, offensive lineman Luke Tenuta, running back Terius Wheatley and tight end James Mitchell.
“With a good evaluation there are certain things you see live that helps amplify for better or for worse what you are seeing on film,” Fuente said last summer. “...That’s why we will sign a few guys every year that nobody really knows about or heavily recruited because we’ve seen them in camp and we know they can play.”
Virginia Tech is slower than many rival programs to extend offers to prospective recruits for that very reason.
“We have a whole tracking system of players we recruit and sign and how our evaluation went — did we see the person live?” Fuente said. “Did we see them in camp? Did we see them play live in high school? Did we see them workout in the offseason in high school? And then how did they turn out? For us having a live evaluation of almost anything has been much more productive for us in getting productive players than if we haven’t seen them live.”
Fuente knows much of that won’t be possible for the foreseeable future, but earlier this month he said the team isn’t going to cut corners on their traditional “standards of evaluation.”
Tech has eight verbal commits for 2021 after adding three recruits to the list in May — Jaylen Jones, Jalen Stroman and Chance Black — for a class expected to end up near the limit of 25 signees. Fuente said many of the team’s top targets for the 2021 recruiting cycle visited campus in some capacity before the pandemic moved recruiting to the virtual realm.
“I just want it (a scholarship offer) to mean something,” Fuente said. “I want there to be value in it. I want us to do our due diligence and make sure that we can fully vet everything the best that we can so that it carries weight.”
Fuente expects all the changes to the recruiting process this year will have long term ramification.
“I think it’s going to be an interesting study to see years from now this recruiting cycle how many late blooming players ended up at different places than maybe they would have in normal circumstances, see kind of what that looks like three or four years from now,” Fuente said.
