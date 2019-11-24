BLACKSBURG — The rain never let up at Lane Stadium on Saturday.
There was a steady downpour when the game kicked off at 3:35 p.m. and it was still coming down as Virginia Tech’s backup quarterback Quincy Patterson lined up in the victory formation three hours later.
How much did the inclement weather impact Virginia Tech’s offensive game plan in the 28-0 win? According to coaches and players, not that much.
“It was rainy and cold,” Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker said. “Both teams have to endure that. At the end of the day, it’s just about doing your job to the best of your ability and making plays. The game plan was in and, like usual, it worked great.”
The coaching staff monitored the forecast throughout the week, and when it became clear it was going to rain this weekend they added wet-work to Thursday’s practice. They also discussed various adjustments they could make to the game plan based on bad the weather got.
“It’s a little bit difficult if you know it’s going to rain. Well, what does rain mean?” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “Is it going to pour down rain? What does an inch of precipitation over 12 hours? I don’t know. I know it’s going to be wet. Is it going to be like the North Carolina game in 2016? You just don’t know the details of it.”
The weather on Saturday wasn’t anywhere near as bad as it was three years ago in Chapel Hill. There was only a mild wind and while the rain was constant, it wasn’t a strong enough downpour to prevent either team from slinging it around the field.
Hooker connected with Tayvion Robinson for a 71-yard gain and tight end Dalton Keene made a leaping grab for a 27-yard gain down the middle of the field. Hooker missed a couple of other downfield attempts
“You have to have those discussions ahead of time,” Fuente said. “Those are the discussions we have, like if it looks like this, what are some things that we do that maybe we haven’t practiced this week but we’ve practiced all along and everybody knows what to do. So we just have those discussions.”
Tech finished the game with 263 yards of total offense (153 passing) and 16 first downs. Those are all season-lows for the Hokies with Hooker starting at quarterback, but the limited production had more to do with Pittsburgh’s talented defense than the weather.
This was also the second straight week where the starters left the game with plenty of time left on the clock. Tech was just trying to run out the clock once the fourth quarter started and the first-team offense didn’t play the final 10 minutes.
“That defense we played out there was pretty good,” Fuente said. “They had a lot to say about it. They’re going to challenge you and put more people in a box than you can block.”
