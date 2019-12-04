Women’s Basketball
Thursday
Purdue at Virginia Tech
7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)
Records: Purdue 6-1; Virginia Tech 6-1
Notes: This game is part of the women's Big Ten-ACC Challenge; Tech has won in the Challenge the past four years. … The Boilermakers are coming off a 63-50 loss to nationally ranked Gonzaga in the title game of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida. "They're very experienced," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "They're a very physical, athletic team." … These teams have not met since Purdue beat the Hokies in the second round of the 2003 NCAA tournament. … Tech backup center Alex Obough Fegue has missed three straight games with a wrist injury. She is expected to return to action later this month. … Tech redshirt freshman Chloe Brooks, who missed part of her senior season in high school because of foot surgery, has yet to play in a game this season. "She's nowhere near ready to be able to go out and compete at this level, but it was a tremendous breakthrough [last week] where she was able to get out there and practice a little," her father said. "Very happy for her because it's been over two years since she's been able to actually practice." …Dominique Oden, who earned All-Big Ten honorable mention last year, averages 13.4 points for Purdue. Aisha Sheppard averages 17.6 points for Tech.
