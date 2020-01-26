BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech recently had five players enter the transfer portal last week.
Since the Belk Bowl, the Hokies also had two players leave early for the NFL Draft (running back Deshawn McClease, tight end Dalton Keene), two players take medical exemptions (linebacker Dylan Rivers, defensive lineman Aiden Brown) and one other transfer (wide receiver Damon Hazelton).
Here is a projected scholarship count headed into national signing day.
Seniors: 14
Juniors: 26
Sophomores: 19
Freshmen: 22 (9 redshirt, 13 true)
Scholarship players for 2020: 81
2020 Signees: 16
|Position
|Senior
|Junior
|Sophomores
|Freshman
|Signees
|QB (4)
|Hendon Hooker (RS), Braxton Burmeister (RS)
|Quincy Patterson (RS)
|Knox Kadum (RS)
|RB (10)
|Jalen Holston
|Terius Wheatley (RS)
|Cole Beck (RS), Keshawn King
|Tahj Gary (RS)
|Khalil Herbert (graduate transfer), Marco Lee (JUCO transfer), Raheem Blackshear (transfer), Jalen Hampton, Jordan Brunson
|WR (7)
|Tre Turner
|Darryle Simmons (RS), Kaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion Robinson
|Jaden Payoute (RS), Elijah Bowick (RS)
|Tyreem Saunders
|TE (4)
|Drake Deiulis (RS), James Mitchell
|Nick Gallo
|Wilfried Pene
|OL (15)
|Austin Cannon (RS), T.J. Jackson (RS), Zachariah Hoyt (RS), Tyrell Smith (RS)
|Lecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS), Christian Darrisaw
|Walker Culver (RS), Bryan Hudson, Luke Tenuta (RS), Doug Nester
|Jesse Hanson (RS)
|Parker Clements, Kaden Moore
|DE (8)
|Emmanuel Belmar (RS)
|Zion Debose (RS), Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS)
|Eli Adams (RS), Jaevon Becton (RS)
|Derrell Bailey, Justin Beadles
|DT (8)
|DaShawn Crawford, Jarrod Hewitt (RS)
|Jaden Cunningham (RS)
|Mario Kendricks, Norell Pollard
|Josh Fuga (RS)
|Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten
|LB (6)
|Rayshard Ashby
|Dax Hollifield, Keshon Artis, Amare Barno (RS)
|Alan Tisdale (RS)
|Dean Ferguson (RS)
|CB (8)
|Caleb Farley (RS), Jermaine Waller, Brion Murray, Jeremy Webb (RS)
|Armani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS)
|Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS)
|Dorian Strong
|S (8)
|Divine Deablo (RS), Tyree Rogers (RS)
|Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS)
|Nasir Peoples (RS)
|J.R. Walker (RS)
|Lakeem Rudolph, Keonta Jenkins
|K (1)
|Brian Johnson (RS)
|P/LS (2)
|Oscar Bradburn
|Oscar Shadley
