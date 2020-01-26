MG VT Kentucky 123119

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech recently had five players enter the transfer portal last week. 

Since the Belk Bowl, the Hokies also had two players leave early for the NFL Draft (running back Deshawn McClease, tight end Dalton Keene), two players take medical exemptions (linebacker Dylan Rivers, defensive lineman Aiden Brown) and one other transfer (wide receiver Damon Hazelton). 

Here is a projected scholarship count headed into national signing day. 

Seniors: 14

Juniors: 26

Sophomores: 19

Freshmen: 22 (9 redshirt, 13 true)

Scholarship players for 2020: 81

2020 Signees: 16

Position Senior Junior Sophomores Freshman Signees
 QB (4) Hendon Hooker (RS), Braxton Burmeister (RS)Quincy Patterson (RS)Knox Kadum (RS) 
 RB (10)Jalen HolstonTerius Wheatley (RS)Cole Beck (RS), Keshawn KingTahj Gary (RS)Khalil Herbert (graduate transfer), Marco Lee (JUCO transfer), Raheem Blackshear (transfer), Jalen Hampton, Jordan Brunson
 WR (7) Tre TurnerDarryle Simmons (RS), Kaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion RobinsonJaden Payoute (RS), Elijah Bowick (RS) Tyreem Saunders
 TE (4) Drake Deiulis (RS), James MitchellNick Gallo  Wilfried Pene
 OL (15)Austin Cannon (RS), T.J. Jackson (RS), Zachariah Hoyt (RS), Tyrell Smith (RS)Lecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS), Christian DarrisawWalker Culver (RS), Bryan Hudson, Luke Tenuta (RS), Doug NesterJesse Hanson (RS)Parker Clements, Kaden Moore
 DE (8)Emmanuel Belmar (RS) Zion Debose (RS), Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS)Eli Adams (RS), Jaevon Becton (RS) Derrell Bailey, Justin Beadles
 DT (8)DaShawn Crawford, Jarrod Hewitt (RS)Jaden Cunningham (RS)Mario Kendricks, Norell PollardJosh Fuga (RS) Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten
 LB (6) Rayshard AshbyDax Hollifield, Keshon Artis, Amare Barno (RS)Alan Tisdale (RS)Dean Ferguson (RS)   
 CB (8) Caleb Farley (RS), Jermaine Waller, Brion Murray, Jeremy Webb (RS)Armani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS)Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS)Dorian Strong
 S (8) Divine Deablo (RS), Tyree Rogers (RS)Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS)Nasir Peoples (RS)J.R. Walker (RS)Lakeem Rudolph, Keonta Jenkins
 K (1)Brian Johnson (RS)    
 P/LS (2)Oscar BradburnOscar Shadley    

