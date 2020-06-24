ms vtnotredame 110219 p06

Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Divine Deablo (center) celebrates his fumble return for a touchdown with against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Chamarri Conner (right) and defensive back Nadir Thompson (left) in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

 MICHAEL SHROYER | Special to The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — A growing number of Virginia Tech football players are participating in voluntary workouts with the team hoping to welcome the rest of the team's 2020 signing class early next month. 

The NCAA approved a six-week calendar in June that would allow teams to start team workouts on July 13 and training camp on Aug. 7. 

Here's an updated look at the team's projected scholarship chart with fall camp approaching.

There has been some roster movement in recent months with Tech adding a pair of graduate transfers (Kansas wide receiver Evan Fairs and Youngstown State defensive end Justus Reed) and two players (corner back Jeremy Webb and defensive end Jaevon Becton) entering the transfer portal. Becton was suspended indefinitely back in March. 

With the NCAA granting offensive lineman Tyrell Smith a sixth year of eligibility in early June, Raheem Blackshear's eligibility is the only remaining question mark for Tech's 2020 roster.

The Hokies were in the process of putting together a waiver request for the Rutgers transfer in April while the NCAA discussed the possibility of a one-time transfer rule. The exemption was put on hold until at least 2021, so Blackshear will have to go through the same process Brock Hoffman and Braxton Burmeister did last season.

Seniors: 16

Juniors: 24

Sophomores: 19

Freshmen: 22 (9 redshirt, 13 true)

Scholarship players for 2020: 81

Position Senior Junior Sophomores Freshman 
 QB (4) Hendon Hooker (RS), Braxton Burmeister (RS)Quincy Patterson (RS)Knox Kadum (RS)
 RB (10)Jalen Holston, Khalil Herbert (GRAD)Terius Wheatley (RS), Marco Lee (JUCO)Cole Beck (RS), Keshawn King, Raheem Blackshear (RS)Tahj Gary (RS), Jalen Hampton, Jordan Brunson
 WR (8) Evan Fairs (GRAD)Tre TurnerDarryle Simmons (RS), Kaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion RobinsonJaden Payoute (RS), Elijah Bowick (RS), Tyree Saunders
 TE (4) Drake Deiulis (RS), James MitchellNick Gallo Wilfried Pene
 OL (15)Austin Cannon (RS), T.J. Jackson (RS), Zachariah Hoyt (RS), Tyrell Smith (RS)Lecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS), Christian DarrisawWalker Culver (RS), Bryan Hudson, Luke Tenuta (RS), Doug NesterJesse Hanson (RS), Parker Clements, Kaden Moore
 DE (10)Emmanuel Belmar (RS), Justus Reed (GRAD) Zion Debose (RS), Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS)Eli Adams (RS)Derrell Bailey, Justin Beadles, Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten 
 DT (6)DaShawn Crawford, Jarrod Hewitt (RS)Jaden Cunningham (RS)Mario Kendricks, Norell PollardJosh Fuga (RS) 
 LB (6) Rayshard AshbyDax Hollifield, Keshon Artis, Amare Barno (RS)Alan Tisdale (RS)Dean Ferguson (RS)  
 CB (7) Caleb Farley (RS), Jermaine Waller, Brion MurrayArmani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS)Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS), Dorian Strong
 S (8) Divine Deablo (RS), Tyree Rogers (RS)Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS)Nasir Peoples (RS)J.R. Walker (RS), Lakeem Rudloph, Keonta Jenkins
 K (1)Brian Johnson (RS)   
 P/LS (2)Oscar BradburnOscar Shadley   

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Load comments