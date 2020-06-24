BLACKSBURG — A growing number of Virginia Tech football players are participating in voluntary workouts with the team hoping to welcome the rest of the team's 2020 signing class early next month.
The NCAA approved a six-week calendar in June that would allow teams to start team workouts on July 13 and training camp on Aug. 7.
Here's an updated look at the team's projected scholarship chart with fall camp approaching.
There has been some roster movement in recent months with Tech adding a pair of graduate transfers (Kansas wide receiver Evan Fairs and Youngstown State defensive end Justus Reed) and two players (corner back Jeremy Webb and defensive end Jaevon Becton) entering the transfer portal. Becton was suspended indefinitely back in March.
With the NCAA granting offensive lineman Tyrell Smith a sixth year of eligibility in early June, Raheem Blackshear's eligibility is the only remaining question mark for Tech's 2020 roster.
The Hokies were in the process of putting together a waiver request for the Rutgers transfer in April while the NCAA discussed the possibility of a one-time transfer rule. The exemption was put on hold until at least 2021, so Blackshear will have to go through the same process Brock Hoffman and Braxton Burmeister did last season.
Seniors: 16
Juniors: 24
Sophomores: 19
Freshmen: 22 (9 redshirt, 13 true)
Scholarship players for 2020: 81
|Position
|Senior
|Junior
|Sophomores
|Freshman
|QB (4)
|Hendon Hooker (RS), Braxton Burmeister (RS)
|Quincy Patterson (RS)
|Knox Kadum (RS)
|RB (10)
|Jalen Holston, Khalil Herbert (GRAD)
|Terius Wheatley (RS), Marco Lee (JUCO)
|Cole Beck (RS), Keshawn King, Raheem Blackshear (RS)
|Tahj Gary (RS), Jalen Hampton, Jordan Brunson
|WR (8)
|Evan Fairs (GRAD)
|Tre Turner
|Darryle Simmons (RS), Kaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion Robinson
|Jaden Payoute (RS), Elijah Bowick (RS), Tyree Saunders
|TE (4)
|Drake Deiulis (RS), James Mitchell
|Nick Gallo
|Wilfried Pene
|OL (15)
|Austin Cannon (RS), T.J. Jackson (RS), Zachariah Hoyt (RS), Tyrell Smith (RS)
|Lecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS), Christian Darrisaw
|Walker Culver (RS), Bryan Hudson, Luke Tenuta (RS), Doug Nester
|Jesse Hanson (RS), Parker Clements, Kaden Moore
|DE (10)
|Emmanuel Belmar (RS), Justus Reed (GRAD)
|Zion Debose (RS), Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS)
|Eli Adams (RS)
|Derrell Bailey, Justin Beadles, Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten
|DT (6)
|DaShawn Crawford, Jarrod Hewitt (RS)
|Jaden Cunningham (RS)
|Mario Kendricks, Norell Pollard
|Josh Fuga (RS)
|LB (6)
|Rayshard Ashby
|Dax Hollifield, Keshon Artis, Amare Barno (RS)
|Alan Tisdale (RS)
|Dean Ferguson (RS)
|CB (7)
|Caleb Farley (RS), Jermaine Waller, Brion Murray
|Armani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS)
|Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS), Dorian Strong
|S (8)
|Divine Deablo (RS), Tyree Rogers (RS)
|Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS)
|Nasir Peoples (RS)
|J.R. Walker (RS), Lakeem Rudloph, Keonta Jenkins
|K (1)
|Brian Johnson (RS)
|P/LS (2)
|Oscar Bradburn
|Oscar Shadley
