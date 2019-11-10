Men’s basketball
Monday
Presbyterian at VMI
7 p.m. at Cameron Hall
TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)
Records: Presbyterian 0-1; VMI 0-2
Notes: This will be VMI's third game in seven days. … Presbyterian opened with a 79-45 loss at Clemson on Thursday. Chris Martin had 11 points for the Blue Hose in the loss. …The Blue Hose sank 18 3-pointers in a 103-70 win over VMI last year. Only two Presbyterian starters are back from last year's team, which won 20 games. … Former College of Charleston assistant Quinton Ferrell is in his first season as the head coach of the Blue Hose. The Presbyterian graduate succeeded Dustin Kerns, who left the Big South school to take the reins at Appalachian State. … Greg Parham is averaging 14 points for VMI.
