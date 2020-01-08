Women’s basketball
Thursday
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)
Records: Pitt 3-11, 0-3 ACC; Virginia Tech 11-3, 1-2.
Notes: Pitt is on a seven-game losing streak. … The Hokies have won the past two meetings in the series. … Tech backup center Alex Obouh Fegue, who has played only four games this season because of a wrist injury, is expected to return to action later this month. … Aisha Sheppard is averaging 17.3 points for Tech, while Dara Mabrey is averaging 14.3 points. … Aysia Bugg averages 13.2 points for the Panthers.
