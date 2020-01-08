VT logo

Women’s basketball

Thursday

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)

Records: Pitt 3-11, 0-3 ACC; Virginia Tech 11-3, 1-2.

Notes: Pitt is on a seven-game losing streak. … The Hokies have won the past two meetings in the series. … Tech backup center Alex Obouh Fegue, who has played only four games this season because of a wrist injury, is expected to return to action later this month. … Aisha Sheppard is averaging 17.3 points for Tech, while Dara Mabrey is averaging 14.3 points. … Aysia Bugg averages 13.2 points for the Panthers.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

