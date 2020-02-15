Men’s basketball
Saturday
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
6 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
TV: ACC Network
Records: Pitt 15-10, 6-8 ACC; Virginia Tech 14-10, 5-8.
Last meeting: Tech won 70-64 at Pitt on Feb. 16, 2019.
Pitt probable starters: F Justin Champagnie (12.5 ppg), C Terrell Brown (5.2 ppg), G Xavier Johnson (11.8 ppg), G Trey McGowens (12.6 ppg), G Au'Diese Toney (8.7 ppg).
Virginia Tech probable starters: F Landers Nolley II (17.7 ppg), F P.J. Horne (7.1 ppg), G Nahiem Alleyne (9.6 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (5.6 ppg), G Tyrece Radford (9.5 ppg).
Notes: Tech has beaten Pitt four straight times. … Pitt has not won in Blacksburg since February 2003. … Pitt's six ACC wins are twice as many as the team had the past two years combined. The six victories are the most ACC wins for Pitt since the team went 9-9 in ACC play in the 2015-16 season, which was Jamie Dixon's final year as the school's coach. … Champagnie is a two-time ACC freshman of the week. … Tech is the only team in the nation with four freshmen averaging at least 7.4 points (Nolley, Alleyne, Radford and Jalen Cone).
